Lantronix Open-Q 610 μSOM to Bring Advanced AI and Machine Learning Capabilities to Smart Cameras

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of intelligent edge and secure data management solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its new Lantronix Open-Q™ 610 μSOM . Scheduled for delivery later this year, the advanced Lantronix Open-Q 610 μSOM will be aimed at connected visual intelligence applications with high-resolution camera capabilities, on-device artificial intelligence (AI) processing and native Ethernet interface.



“Lantronix micro SOMs and solutions enable IoT device makers to jumpstart new product development and accelerate time-to-market by shortening the design cycle, reducing development risk and simplifying the manufacturing process,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix.

The new Lantronix ultra-compact (50mm x 25mm), production-ready Open-Q 610 μSOM is based on the powerful Qualcomm® QCS610 System-on-Chip (SOC) from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The Qualcomm QCS610 is the latest in the Qualcomm® Vision Intelligence Platform lineup and targets smart cameras with its edge computing. Delivering machine learning, image signal processing and sensor processing capabilities, it is designed to bring smart camera technology, including powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning features formerly only available to high-end devices, into mid-tier camera segments, including smart cities, commercial and enterprise, homes and vehicles.

Bringing Advanced AI and Machine Learning to Smart Camera Application

Designed to bring advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to smart cameras in multiple vertical markets, the Open-Q 610 µSOM is designed for developers seeking to innovate new products utilizing the latest vision and AI edge capabilities, such as smart connected cameras, video conference systems, machine vision and robotics. With the Open Q-610 µSOM, developers gain a pre-tested, pre-certified, production-ready computing model that will reduce risk and expedite innovative product development.

The Open-Q 610 µSOM will provide the core computing capabilities for:

Image process

Artificial intelligence

Audio

Sensors

Connectivity solutions include Wi-Fi®/BT, Gigabit Ethernet, multiple USB ports and three-camera interfaces.

“Our long and successful relationship with Qualcomm Technologies enables us to deliver powerful micro SOM solutions that can accelerate IoT design and implementation, empowering innovators to create IoT applications that go beyond hardware and enable their wildest dreams,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix Inc.

Click here for more information on the Open-Q 610 µSOM.

Open-Q 610 Development Kit

Coming soon, the companion Open-Q 610 Development Kit is a full-featured platform with available software tools, documentation and optional accessories and will deliver everything required to immediately begin evaluation and initial product development.

The development kit integrates the production-ready Open‐Q 610 µSOM with a carrier board providing numerous expansion and connectivity options to support development and testing of peripherals and applications. The development kit, along with the available documentation, also provides a proven reference design for custom carrier boards, providing a low-risk, fast track to market for new products.

In addition to production-ready SOMs, development platforms and tools, Lantronix offers turnkey product development services, driver and application software development and technical support.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of engineering services, hardware, and software solutions for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Out-of-Band Management (OOBM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software, and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com .

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog , featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix . View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products as well as the advanced Lantronix Open-Q 610 μSOM, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2019, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

