NGMEX Europe Appoints Tadoki Hashimoto as Head of Commercial Development

Tadoki brings a wealth of derivatives industry experience to NGMEX

NAGOYA, AICHI-KEN, JAPAN, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGMEX, a full-service commodity and multi asset exchange that incorporates the complete workflow of a trading venue and also provides on-line commodity futures and option trading, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Tadoki Hashimoto as Executive Director and Head of Commercial Development for NGMEX derivatives exchange.

In his new role, Tadoki will be responsible for developing and executing the sales strategy for NGMEX and for helping to expand the infrastructure around NGMEX trading, clearing and reporting proposition. Tadoki will report to Ryuya Harumi, Managing Director, and Head of Asia Pacific, NGMEX.

"We are very pleased to welcome Tadoki to NGMEX in this critical role supporting our expansion across Asia Pacific Region," said Ryuya Harumi, Managing Director, and Head of Asia Pacific, NGMEX. "Since its inception, NGMEX has made considerable strides in building out its suite of contracts and has established itself as an innovator across various asset classes including FX, Energy, Metals and Agricultural Commodities. Tadoki's extensive knowledge of the derivatives industry and market structure will be a tremendous boost to the platform as we continue to extend our offering in the region."

Tadoki brings a wealth of derivatives industry experience to NGMEX including over 15 years at European market operator, where he held a variety of sales and relationship management roles.

“I am very excited to join NGMEX and its experienced team. Together we are going to achieve great things. I will use my extensive experience and market exposure to make certain we meet our Asia Pacific Region expansion plans. I will use the vote of confidence that NGMEX board gave me to further strengthen our position in the commodity markets.” Said Mr. Tadoki Hashimoto.


Nagoya Mercantile Exchange (NGMEX)
NGMEX is a full-service multi asset exchange that incorporates the complete workflow of a trading venue and also provides on-line commodity futures and option trading. The organization believes in delivering nothing but the best to its loyal customers. From the individuals to the corporations, from institutions to the government agencies, NGMEX has always been a trusted establishment offering genuine industry insights and information on the benchmark commodity prices. NGMEX mission is to provide traders with state-of-the-art order entry capabilities, extremely competitive execution timing and the professional service that today's financial world demands.

Sadao Endo
Nagoya Mercantile Exchange
+81 9094463961
email us here

You just read:

