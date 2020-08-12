Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traditional medicine completes health system in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 12 - The press release of the session stresses that the National Policy of Traditional Medicine aims to integrate into the National Health System good practices, the use of traditional medicines scientifically proven, safe, effective and quality, in a logic of complementarity.

 

The press release of the session stresses that the National Policy of Traditional Medicine aims to integrate into the National Health System good practices, the use of traditional medicines scientifically proven, safe, effective and quality, in a logic of complementarity.

 

The strategy provides for the encouragement and support of research for economic and social development and its broad application throughout the national territory, respecting the health and environmental components.

 

Under the terms of the document, the implementation of the National Policy of Traditional Medicine Complementary to the Health System also aims to improve coordination and alignment with sectoral policies.

 

According to the communiqué, the same alignment includes practitioners of traditional medicine, professional associations and consumers.

 

In Tuesday's session, the Commission for Social Policy recommended the Ministry of Health to improve the proposal, working with the social partners as the orders of doctors and nurses.

 

The Social Policy Committee also considered a diploma on the legal framework for the initial training of nursery school educators, primary and secondary school teachers.

