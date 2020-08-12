Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) Partner to conduct Anti-Doping Education Sessions

The Kenya Rugby Union (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) has partnered with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to sensitize its affiliates on anti-doping through a series of webinars slated for 14th and 21st August respectively.

The first session takes place on Friday 14th August and will feature presentations around the entire anti-doping program, doping control process, anti-doping violations and prohibited list. This session will be facilitated by Agnes Mandu who is the ADAK Director of Anti-Doping Education and Research as well as ADAK Anti-Doping Educators Charles Omondi, Walter Omwenga and Ronney Sumba.

The second session takes place exactly a week later (21st August) and covers therapeutic use exemption, food supplements and nutrition, whereabouts information and consequences of doping. This session will be facilitated by Anti-Doping Educators Simon Mwangi, Dr. Festus KIplamai, Martin Yauma and Tim Ngugi.

These sessions will also be streamed live on the Kenya Rugby Union’s Facebook page (https://bit.ly/2Co8tKI).

Registration link: https://bit.ly/31Mrxuy

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media Contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com

