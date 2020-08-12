Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo Joins the African Energy Chamber’s Advisory Board

South African businesswoman, engineer and natural gas expert Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo has joined the African Energy Chamber’s (www.EnergyChamber.org) Advisory Board for 2020 and 2021. Nosizwe will be advising and supporting the work of the Chamber within its Natural Gas and Local Content committees.

Nosizwe was one of South Africa’s first woman petrochemical engineers, and has built over two decades of experience working in the continent’s hydrocarbons industry. That experience and expertise in the petroleum and energy industry spans across several countries on the African continent during which she has been in the leadership of numerous key portfolios, projects and operations across the petroleum value chain: upstream, midstream and downstream in major oil and gas companies.

Her demonstrated leadership and industry knowledge has seen her serving within the boards of several oil & gas companies and development finance institutions where she brought an in-depth understanding of the sector and its dynamics. Nosizwe is currently the Executive Chairman & Founder of Raise Africa Investments, which focuses on investing in niche African manufacturing businesses with high-growth potential across the value-chain.

“Nosizwe is an accomplished and result-driven businesswoman who understands the most pressing issues our industry is facing today, from local content development and economic empowerment to capital raising and financing. Her passion for African entrepreneurship is remarkable and her expertise in growing businesses across the value-chain, especially in gas, will be critical to supporting the Chamber’s work,” stated Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber.

Nosizwe is an Alumni of Moscow State University of Oil and Gas Russia (MSc Petrochemical Engineering 1990), Baku Oil and Gas Academy Azerbaijan (Diploma Oil and Gas Refining 1984), INSEAD (International Management Certificate - 2003), GIBS (Global Executive Development Programme - 2004) and WITS (Certificate in Finance and Accounting-2004).