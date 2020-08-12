Rene Awambeng Joins the African Energy Chamber’s Advisory Board

Renowned African banker Rene Awambeng has joined the African Energy Chamber’s (www.EnergyChamber.org) Advisory Board for 2020 and 2021. Rene will be advising and supporting the work of the Chamber within its Investment Committee.

His impressive and successful track record in all aspects of structured trade, commercial and investment banking make him one of the most prominent figure of African banking. Rene has been Director and Global Head of Client Relations at Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) since 2016.

He brings considerable expertise in structured trade and commodity finance, cross border trade flows, risk management, sales, marketing, customer relationship, project finance, as well as general banking management in both Francophone, Anglophone and Lusophone Africa.

“Rene is a dealmaker, and one who understands modern day Africa and the opportunities and challenges of doing business within the continent’s booming energy industry,” declared Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber.

Prior to joining Afreximbank, Mr. Awambeng worked for 4 years as the Group Head of Global Corporates, Regional Corporates, and Commodity Finance, Corporate & Investment Bank, Ecobank Transnational Inc. based in Paris, France and Lagos, Nigeria and London. Prior to this, he was Executive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Rwanda for 2 years and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Democratic Republic of Congo for 2 years.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts from University of Yaoundé, Cameroon and an MBA from University of Nottingham Business School, Nottingham, UK. He is a member of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), London, UK.