Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,564 in the last 365 days.

Rene Awambeng Joins the African Energy Chamber’s Advisory Board

Renowned African banker Rene Awambeng has joined the African Energy Chamber’s (www.EnergyChamber.org) Advisory Board for 2020 and 2021. Rene will be advising and supporting the work of the Chamber within its Investment Committee.

His impressive and successful track record in all aspects of structured trade, commercial and investment banking make him one of the most prominent figure of African banking. Rene has been Director and Global Head of Client Relations at Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) since 2016.

He brings considerable expertise in structured trade and commodity finance, cross border trade flows, risk management, sales, marketing, customer relationship, project finance, as well as general banking management in both Francophone, Anglophone and Lusophone Africa.

“Rene is a dealmaker, and one who understands modern day Africa and the opportunities and challenges of doing business within the continent’s booming energy industry,” declared Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber.

Prior to joining Afreximbank, Mr. Awambeng worked for 4 years as the Group Head of Global Corporates, Regional Corporates, and Commodity Finance, Corporate & Investment Bank, Ecobank Transnational Inc. based in Paris, France and Lagos, Nigeria and London. Prior to this, he was Executive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Rwanda for 2 years and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Democratic Republic of Congo for 2 years.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts from University of Yaoundé, Cameroon and an MBA from University of Nottingham Business School, Nottingham, UK. He is a member of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), London, UK.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

You just read:

Rene Awambeng Joins the African Energy Chamber’s Advisory Board

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.