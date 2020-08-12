Society6 Sees Strongest Month in Company History with $17.1 Million in Gross Transaction Value in July

The Brand Launched an Omnichannel Back-to-School Campaign in July and Continued to Invest in Mobile Improvements

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society6 today announced record-setting Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of $17.1 million – a 144% increase year-over-year – for July 2020, marking the brand’s strongest month in company history. In July, Society6 saw strong growth in its Art Prints, Bedding and Home Decor categories as customer purchase behavior continues to rapidly shift to online in the home decor market. The artist-driven online marketplace, featuring made-to-order products in home decor, wall art, apparel and accessories, launched its annual Back-to-School campaign in July, while continuing to invest in improvements for the mobile user experience, with updates including new department and category pages and a redesigned shopping cart and checkout process.



For this year’s Back-to-School campaign, Society6 took a different approach given uncertainties around in-person learning. Called “ Inspired by U ,” the campaign features a unique aesthetic specifically tailored to connect with both on-campus and stay-at-home students – taking inspiration from all the locations people will be studying from this school year. Featuring home decor, tech and office accessories, the “Inspired by U” campaign is an Omnichannel marketing program that includes a dedicated in-home and digital catalog and new customer journey videos showcasing a variety of styles inspired by the favorite products and designs of real Society6 customers. The brand’s “Inspired by U” campaign launched in July and will run through mid-September.

“The Society6 Omnichannel Back-to-School marketing campaign builds on the success of our recent promotions and revamped merchandising strategy, while capitalizing on our strength in the home decor category,” said Julie Matrat, General Manager of Society6. “This cohesive marketing strategy layers online and offline channels, including beautifully shot customer journey videos – a new channel we tested in Q2. Our Society6 Back-to-School campaign is driving deeper connections to our audience and our inspiring collections serve all students, no matter what space they will learn in come Fall.”

Society6 prides itself on offering premium made-to-order products featuring beautiful, original designs at affordable prices. With more than 6 million unique designs available across 70+ premium products in home decor, furniture, wall art, tabletop, apparel and tech, there is truly something for everyone at Society6. For more information on Society6, visit www.society6.com .

About Society6:

Society6 is an artist-driven online marketplace selling art, home decor, accessories and apparel, where design comes first and there's a style for every personality. Society6 offers a platform to shop unique designs from hundreds of thousands of independent artists from around the world, and every purchase made pays an artist. Each item is made-to-order and artist designs are available on 70 premium products, including art prints, wall tapestries, throw pillows, yoga mats, duvet covers, and more. To learn more, please visit www.society6.com . Society6 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

