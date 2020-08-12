Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,567 in the last 365 days.

Livongo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc., (Nasdaq: LVGO), the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced that executives from the Company, together with executives from Teladoc Health, will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conference:

  • Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentation, as well as archived recordings, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, https://www.livongo.com/.

About Livongo

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy. Using its AI+AI engine, Livongo's team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized, and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Jason Plagman
Investor-relations@livongo.com
785-550-6048

Media Contact:
John Hallock
Press@livongo.com
617-615-7712

Primary Logo

You just read:

Livongo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.