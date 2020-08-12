Kamada Reports Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2020 Financial Results, Recent Corporate Achievements and Strong Cash Position  

Second Quarter Revenues were $33.1 million, Compared to $35.3 million in 2019, First Half 2020 Revenues were $66.4 million, up 7% from 2019



Net Income for the Second Quarter and for the First Half of 2020 was $3.5 million and $8.7 million, Respectively, Compared to $6.1 million and $11.1 million in 2019 Respectively

Significant Progress Achieved in Development of a Plasma-Derived Immunoglobulin (IgG) Product as a Potential Treatment for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Approximately $100 million of Available Net Cash as of June 30, 2020

Exploring Business Development Initiatives Targeted to Mitigate the Effect of the Planned Transition of GLASSIA® Manufacturing to Takeda During 2021

Company Reiterates Full-Year 2020 Total Revenue Guidance of $132 Million to $137 Million

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

“Kamada presented solid financial and operational performance during the first six months of 2020,” said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive Officer. “While the global COVID-19 pandemic persists, we generated total revenues of $66.4 million during the first half of the year, representing an increase of 7% year-over-year. Importantly, our manufacturing plant continues to be operational and we do not anticipate any meaningful changes in the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our results in the first six months of 2020 and our current outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reiterating our guidance of total revenues of between $132 million and $137 million for full-year 2020.”

“We continue to expeditiously advance the development of our plasma-derived immunoglobulin (IgG) product as a potential treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19),” continued Mr. London. “We have completed manufacturing of the initial batches of our product and earlier this week we announced first-patient-in our Phase 1/2 open label clinical trial in Israel. We are also working with the support of our partner, Kedrion Biopharma, toward obtaining FDA’s acceptance of the proposed clinical development program and we expect to hold a pre-IND meeting with the FDA during this quarter.”

“We are intensively exploring business development opportunities to mitigate the effects of the planned transition of GLASSIA® manufacturing to Takeda during 2021. I am optimistic that these opportunities, funded by our strong cash position, along with our organic commercial growth, our investigational COVID-19 IgG product, the expected future royalty payments from Takeda together with the contract manufacturing of an FDA approved and commercialized specialty IgG product will contribute to our future growth,” concluded Mr. London.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Total revenues were $33.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 6% decrease from the $35.3 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019

- Proprietary Products segment revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were $22.6 million, a 17% decrease from the second quarter of 2019. The decrease this quarter is due to expediting shipments in the first quarter in anticipation of global transportation instability in the wake of COVID-19. Overall six months revenues from the Proprietary Products segment are up 1%.

- Distribution segment revenues were $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 31% increase from the second quarter of 2019

Gross profit was $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $13.6 million reported in the second quarter of 2019

- Proprietary Product segment gross margins in the second quarter were 43%, down three percentage points from the second quarter of 2019, in line with previous guidance expecting three to five percentage points’ annual decrease which is attributable to a change in sales product mix and reduced plant utilization.

Operating expenses, including Research and Development, Sales and Marketing, General and Administrative, and Other expenses, totaled $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2019

- 2020 Research and Development expenses guidance was for an expected 20-25% annual increase. Given COVID-19-related delays, we currently expect a 15-17% increase for full year 2020 as compared to 2019.

Net income was $3.5 million, or $0.08 per share, in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to net income of $6.1 million, or $0.15 per share, in the second quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2019

Cash provided by operating activities was $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2019

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Total revenues were $66.4 million in the first six months of 2020, a 7% increase from the $62.1 million recorded in the first six months of 2019

- Revenues from the Proprietary Products segment for the first six months of 2020 were $47.9 million, a 1% increase from the $47.7 million reported in the first six months of 2019

- Revenues from the Distribution segment were $18.4 million in the first six months 2020, a 28% increase from the $14.4 million recorded in the first six months of 2019

Gross profit was $22.6 million in the first six months 2020, a 9% decrease from the $24.8 million reported in the first six months 2019, primarily due to changes in the product mix

Operating expenses, including Research and Development, Sales & Marketing, General and Administrative, and Other expenses, totaled $13.7 million in the first six months 2020, as compared to $13.2 million in the first six months 2019

Net income was $8.7 million, or $0.20 per share, in the first six months of 2020, as compared to net income of $11.1 million, or $0.27 per share, in the first six months of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $11.8 million in the first six months of 2020, as compared to $14.5 million in the first six months of 2019

Cash provided by operating activities was $8.7 million in the first six months of 2020, as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $12.8 million in the first six months of 2019

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $104.7 million, as compared to $73.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Conference Call

Kamada management will host an investment community conference call on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions. Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 855-327-6837 (from within the U.S.), 1-809-458-327 (from Israel), or 631-891-4304 (International) and entering the conference identification number: 10010379. The call will also be webcast live on the Internet on the Company’s website at www.kamada.com .

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. (“the Company”) is a commercial stage plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company focused on orphan indications, with an existing marketed product portfolio and a late-stage product pipeline. The Company uses its proprietary platform technology and know-how for the extraction and purification of proteins from human plasma to produce Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) in a highly-purified, liquid form, as well as other plasma-derived immune globulins. The Company’s flagship product is GLASSIA®, the first liquid, ready-to-use, intravenous plasma-derived AAT product approved by the U.S. FDA. The Company markets GLASSIA in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited and in other countries through local distributors. The Company’s second leading product is KamRab®, a rabies immune globulin (Human) for post-exposure prophylaxis against rabies infection. KamRab is FDA approved and is being marketed in the U.S. under the brand name KEDRAB® through a strategic partnership with Kedrion S.p.A. In addition to Glassia and KEDRAB, the Company has a product line of four other plasma-derived pharmaceutical products administered by injection or infusion, that are marketed through distributors in more than 15 countries, including Israel, Russia, Brazil, India and other countries in Latin America and Asia. The Company has late-stage products in development, including an inhaled formulation of AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency. In addition, the Company’s intravenous AAT is in development for other indications, such as GvHD and prevention of lung transplant rejection, and during 2020, the Company initiated the development of a plasma derived immunoglobulin (IgG) product as a potential treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Company leverages its expertise and presence in the plasma-derived protein therapeutics market by distributing more than 20 complementary products in Israel that are manufactured by third parties. FIMI Opportunity Fund, the leading private equity investor in Israel, is the Company’s lead shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 21% of the outstanding ordinary shares.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding 1) Total revenues to be in the range of $132 million to $137 million for fiscal 2020; 2) not anticipating meaningful changes in operations in the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 pandemic; 3) actions taken to mitigate the effect of the planned transition of GLASSIA manufacturing to Takeda during 2021; 4) optimism that business development opportunities, funded by our strong cash position, along with our organic commercial growth, our investigational COVID-19 IgG product, the expected future royalty payments from Takeda together with the contract manufacturing of an FDA approved and commercialized specialty IgG product will contribute to our future growth; 5) developments relating FDA’s acceptance of the proposed clinical development program and clearance of Kamada’s IND relating to its plasma-derived immunoglobulin (IgG) product as a potential treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following the pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting with the FDA expected to take place in the third quarter of 2020; 6) guidance of an expected annual three to five percentage points decrease in the Proprietary Product segment gross margin which is attributable to a change in sales product mix and reduced plant utilization; and 7) previously expected increase of 20-25% in Research and Development expenses for 2020 in comparison to 2019 will not materialize mainly related to COVID-19 related delays in research projects and current expectation of an approximately 15-17% increase in Research and Development expenses in full year 2020 as compared to 2019. Forward-looking statements are based on Kamada’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, the continued evolvement of the COVID-19 pandemic, its scope, effect and duration, availability of sufficient raw materials required to maintain manufacturing plans, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government mandates on the availability of adequate levels of work-force required to maintain manufacturing plans, disruption to the supply chain due to COVID-19 pandemic, continuation of inbound and outbound international delivery routes, ability to offset significant revenue loss associated with GLASSIA manufacturing transitioning to Takeda, continued demand for Kamada’s products, including GLASSIA and KEDRAB, in the U.S. market and its Distribution segment related products in Israel, financial conditions of the Company’s customer, suppliers and services providers, ability to obtain regulatory approval for clinical trials of the plasma-derived hyperimmune IgG product for COVID-19, ability to continue enrollment of the pivotal Phase 3 InnovAATe clinical trial, unexpected results of clinical studies and on-going compassionate-use treatments, Kamada’s ability to manage operating expenses, additional competition in the markets that Kamada competes, regulatory delays, prevailing market conditions and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the U.S., Israel or otherwise. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this announcement and Kamada undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACTS:

Chaime Orlev

Chief Financial Officer

IR@kamada.com

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-597-6989

Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com













CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

As of June 30, As of December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars in thousands Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,399 $ 23,835 $ 42,662 Short-term investments 47,272 38,122 31,245 Trade receivables, net 19,823 25,497 23,210 Other accounts receivables 2,980 3,292 3,272 Inventories 47,646 35,501 43,173 Total Current Assets 175,120 126,247 143,562 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment, net 24,574 24,478 24,550 Right-of-use-assets 3,796 3,946 4,022 Other long term assets 1,058 174 352 Contract asset 911 - - Deferred taxes 632 1,644 1,311 Total Non-Current Assets 30,971 30,242 30,235 Total Assets $ 206,091 $ 156,489 $ 173,797 Liabilities Current Liabilities Current maturities of bank loans $ 431 $ 480 $ 489 Current maturities of lease liabilities 990 960 1,020 Trade payables 22,760 19,879 24,830 Other accounts payables 5,497 4,876 5,811 Deferred revenues 589 461 589 Total Current Liabilities 30,267 26,656 32,739 Non-Current Liabilities Bank loans 63 482 257 Lease liabilities 3,704 3,988 3,981 Deferred revenues 1,025 542 232 Employee benefit liabilities, net 1,267 818 1,269 Total Non-Current Liabilities 6,059 5,830 5,739 Shareholder’s Equity Ordinary shares 11,662 10,418 10,425 Additional paid in capital 207,731 179,471 180,819 Capital reserve due to translation to presentation currency (3,490 ) (3,490 ) (3,490 ) Capital reserve from hedges 411 8 8 Capital reserve from financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income - 187 145 Capital reserve from share-based payments 6,204 9,663 8,844 Capital reserve from employee benefits (356 ) 4 (359 ) Accumulated deficit (52,397 ) (72,258 ) (61,073 ) Total Shareholder’s Equity 169,765 124,003 135,319 Total Liabilities and Shareholder’s Equity $ 206,091 $ 156,489 $ 173,797









CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six months period ended Three months period ended Year ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Revenues from proprietary products $ 47,942 $ 47,662 $ 22,625 $ 27,281 $ 97,696 Revenues from distribution 18,437 14,388 10,464 7,972 29,491 Total revenues 66,379 62,050 33,089 35,253 127,187 Cost of revenues from proprietary products 27,881 25,178 12,934 14,688 52,425 Cost of revenues from distribution 15,932 12,088 9,040 6,965 25,025 Total cost of revenues 43,813 37,266 21,974 21,653 77,450 Gross profit 22,566 24,784 11,115 13,600 49,737 Research and development expenses 6,970 6,253 3,623 3,487 13,059 Selling and marketing expenses 2,118 2,280 1,178 1,188 4,370 General and administrative expenses 4,619 4,621 2,307 2,527 9,194 Other expenses 34 28 32 5 330 Operating income 8,825 11,602 3,975 6,393 22,784 Financial income 615 559 298 274 1,146 Income (expense) in respect of securities measured at fair value, net * 102 (58 ) - (7 ) (5 ) Income (expenses) in respect of currency exchange differences and derivatives instruments, net 65 (528 ) (367 ) (215 ) (651 ) Financial expenses (135 ) (149 ) (58 ) (72 ) (293 ) Income before tax on income 9,472 11,426 3,848 6,373 22,981 Taxes on income 796 360 390 230 730 Net Income $ 8,676 $ 11,066 $ 3,458 $ 6,143 $ 22,251 Other Comprehensive Income (loss): Amounts that will be or that have been reclassified to profit or loss when specific conditions are met Gain (loss) from securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (188 ) 198 - 90 143 Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 441 71 200 (3 ) 92 Net amounts transferred to the statement of profit or loss for cash flow hedges (7 ) (2 ) (41 ) - (23 ) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Remeasurement gain (loss) from defined benefit plan - - - - (388 ) Tax effect 15 (49 ) (12 ) (21 ) (11 ) Total comprehensive income $ 8,937 $ 11,284 $ 3,605 $ 6,209 $ 22,064 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company: Basic net earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.27 $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.55 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.27 $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.55









CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six months period Ended Three months period Ended Year Ended June, 30 June, 30 December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 8,676 $ 11,066 $ 3,458 $ 6,143 $ 22,251 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Adjustments to the profit or loss items: Depreciation and impairment 2,380 2,251 1,188 1,124 4,519 Financial expenses (income), net (647 ) 176 127 20 (197 ) Cost of share-based payment 588 634 330 319 1,163 Taxes on income 796 360 390 230 730 Loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment (6 ) (2 ) (6 ) 4 (2 ) Change in employee benefit liabilities, net (2 ) 31 16 (5 ) 94 3,109 3,450 2,045 1,692 6,307 Changes in asset and liability items: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 3,416 2,602 6,432 (2,125 ) 5,117 Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivables 741 249 (772 ) 118 (214 ) Increase in inventories (4,473 ) (6,185 ) (5,859 ) (3,793 ) (13,857 ) Decrease (increase) in Contract asset and deferred expenses (911 ) (272 ) (490 ) (26 ) 399 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (2,719 ) 1,927 4,497 4,295 6,259 Increase (decrease) in other accounts payables (314 ) (53 ) 866 457 863 Decrease in deferred revenues 793 (126 ) 396 (63 ) (283 ) (3,467 ) (1,858 ) 5,070 (1,137 ) (1,716 ) Cash received (paid) during the period for: Interest paid (107 ) (124 ) (52 ) (61 ) (243 ) Interest received 601 300 150 128 1,106 Taxes paid (74 ) (16 ) (13 ) (8 ) (134 ) 420 160 85 59 729 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,738 $ 12,818 $ 10,658 $ 6,757 $ 27,571









CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six months period Ended Three months period Ended Year Ended June, 30 June, 30 December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Cash Flows from Investing Activities Proceeds of investment in short term investments, net $ (15,646 ) $ (5,128 ) $ - $ (4,070 ) $ 1,727 Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (1,901 ) (757 ) (1,005 ) (453 ) (2,300 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6 9 6 3 9 Net cash used in investing activities (17,541 ) (5,876 ) (999 ) (4,520 ) (564 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of share base payments 20 9 15 6 16 Repayment of lease liabilities (540 ) (529 ) (262 ) (266 ) (1,070 ) Repayment of long-term loans (246 ) (232 ) (123 ) (117 ) (476 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net 24,894 - - - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 24,128 (752 ) (370 ) (377 ) (1,530 ) Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalent (588 ) (448 ) (1,178 ) (62 ) (908 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 14,737 5,742 8,111 1,798 24,569 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 42,662 18,093 49,288 22,037 18,093 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 57,399 $ 23,835 $ 57,399 $ 23,835 $ 42,662 Significant non-cash transactions Right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding lease liability $ 345 $ 4,548 $ 287 $ 117 $ 5,035 Purchase of property and equipment $ 722 $ 385 $ 722 $ 385 $ 992













Adjusted EBITDA Six months period ended Three months period ended Year ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 In thousands Net income $ 8,676 $ 11,066 $ 3,458 $ 6,143 $ 22,251 Taxes on income 796 360 390 230 730 Financial expense (income), net (647 ) 176 127 20 (197 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 2,380 2,251 1,188 1,124 4,519 Non-cash share-based compensation expenses 588 634 330 319 1,163 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,793 $ 14,487 $ 5,493 $ 7,836 $ 28,466











