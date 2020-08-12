/EIN News/ -- Press Release, Helsinki, 12 August 2020 at 14.00 (EEST)

Nexstim NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS sold to BrainStim Centers, United States

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has sold an NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS technology at BrainStim Centers, United States. The system was first placed for evaluation at the clinic in spring and after a successful use the clinic has purchased it in August.

BrainStim Centers is a new private clinic that will focus on depression treatment. It is located near Los Angeles in Valencia, California.

Dr. Mark A. Liker from BrainStim Centers commented: "As a neurosurgeon, I acutely recognize that the accuracy of my equipment means the difference between an effective and ineffective treatment. My patients rely on this as well. The Nexstim SmartFocus® TMS technology is the only one that provides me with the consistent precision I require when treating depression.”

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, said: “We are happy to welcome BrainStim Centers to our SmartFocus® TMS user community. This sales and installation demonstrate that our unique SmartFocus® TMS technology also attracts new clinics and we have been happy to help them to get started in treating patients with depression.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com



About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



