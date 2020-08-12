Women Are Increasingly Adopting Home-Based HPV Testing Kits For Early Detection Of Cervical Cancer

Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2020-30: Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Report 2020-30: Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased adoption of HPV home testing kits is expected to be an emerging trend in the cervical cancer diagnostics market. Home-based HPV testing kits help women in collecting samples and getting the results conveniently on their own without going to the lab for screening. Therefore, companies are focusing on providing convenience to patients. For instance, in January 2019, Nurx, a consumer health and telemedicine company, introduced lab testing that allows women to easily and affordably monitor their risk of cervical cancer from the comfort of their home. Similarly, in April 2019, Matter introduced three conceptual cervical cancer examinations through the Sukha project, that help women carry out tests at home to break the stigma associated with cervical testing.

The global cervical cancer diagnostics market size is expected to decline from $8.02 billion in 2019 to $7.23 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9.87%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, especially postponement of non-emergency procedures. The cervical cancer diagnostics market size is then expected to recover and reach $8.62 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.04%.

The rising adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests for the early detection of cervical cancer is expected to drive the market for cervical cancer diagnostics. Increasing awareness among women about cervical cancer, along with the emphasis by worldwide cancer organizations and governments on early testing for detecting cervical cancer and preventing it contributes to the growth of the market.

For instance, in August 2018, the United States Preventive Services Task Force updated its screening guidelines for cervical cancer, which specifies that women between ages 21 to 29 should be screened with a Pap test every 3 years; women between ages 30 to 65 should be screened with any of three tests, namely high-risk HPV testing alone, Pap and high-risk HPV contesting every 5 years, and Pap test alone every 3 years. The rising adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests and emphasis on early diagnosis propels the market growth.

The cervical cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of cervical cancer diagnostic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cervical cancer diagnostics devices. Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in cells of the cervix. These devices are used for the diagnosis of cervical cancer.

The cervical cancer diagnostics market is segmented by diagnostic test into pap smear test, HPV test, colposcopy, biopsy and endocervical curettage, and other diagnostic tests. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, cancer and radiation therapy centres, and diagnostic centres.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports From The Business Research Company

Cervical Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2020 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cervical-cancer-drugs-global-market-report)

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2020 (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report)

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2020-30: Growth And Change (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report-2020-30-growth-and-change)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.