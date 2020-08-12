MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: August 3, 2020 to August 10, 2020

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, August 3, 2020, through Monday, August 10, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 56 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

A Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield EZ M2.0 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Okie Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-111-310

A Master Piece Arms 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of D Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-111-333

A Taurus PT140 Pro .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5300 block of Astor Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-111-324

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

A Taurus PT111 GT2A 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of 16th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Jamar Turner, of Northeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Jamell Turner, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 20-111-581

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-111-580

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver (both pictured below) were recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 25-year-old Michael Sanders, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-111-768

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Johnny Sorto, of Northwest, D.C., and 28-year-old Edwin Sorto, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-111-759

A Ruger T49 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Rashed Jenkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-111-930

A High Standard B .22 caliber handgun and a Colt Commander Super 38 Special .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1600 block of F Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-111-965

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Joseph Lewis Nash, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-112-041

A Sig Sauer SP 2022 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 17th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Marcus Kemp, of Northwest, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-111-795

Thursday, August 6, 2020

A Ruger AR-15 .223 caliber assault rifle and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3200 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: Julian Bernard-Alexander Blair, of Southeast, D.C., for Bench Warrant. CCN: 20-112-099

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tyshawn Simms, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-112-132

A Taurus PT845 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 3000 block of Pineview Court, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Alexander Gant Jenkins, of Northwest, D.C., 20-year-old Antonio Walker, of Northwest, D.C., 18-year-old Jaylaun Brown, of Northwest, D.C., 21-year-old Christian Marsh, of Northeast, D.C., 18-year-old Malayzia Graves, Northwest, D.C., 23-year-old Robert Fitzgerald Russ, of Northwest, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., a 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 17-year-old female juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 18-year-old Demonte Graves, of Northwest, D.C., 19-year-old Israel Stevens, of Northwest, D.C., 19-year-old Ronnick Gary, of Northeast, D.C., 19-year-old Jacob Tolan, of Northwest, D.C., and 18-year-old Rory Defreitas, of Northwest, D.C. for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-112-356

A Glock 23 Gen4 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of First Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Thomas Fields, of Southwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 20-112-238

An FN Herstal Belgium 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Carlos Ramos, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-112-361

An American Classic BB gun was recovered in the 2800 block of Chesterfield Place, Northwest. CCN: 20-112-297

Friday, August 7, 2020

A Winchester 22LR .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 200 block of N Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-112-599

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Elton Wills, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-112-819

A Davis Industries P380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-112-755

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 21st Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-112-880

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Ahmed Hemoh, of Richmond, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-112-810

A Mossberg 500A 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 900 block of Hamilton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Cochise Harold Jerome, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 20-112-920

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 6th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Phyllis Jones, of Southeast, D.C., and 31-year-old Jesse Kwave Jeter, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-112-952

A Springfield Arms XDM-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Davon Sargent, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-112-837

A Gamo 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1800 block of Newton Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Jabari Davis, of Laurel, MD, for Armed Carjacking and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 20-112-536

Saturday, August 8, 2020

A Mossberg 715T .22 caliber assault rifle and a Tanfolglio Witness .45 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 500 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old John Stewart, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Gary Gerald Cloutterbuck, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Contempt, and Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business. CCN: 20-113-395

A Beretta 92FS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Shepherd Parkway, Southwest. CCN: 20-113-185

A Ruger Security 6 Magnum .357 caliber revolver was recovered on the Interstate 66 Highway, Northwest. CCN: 20-113-187

A Glock 27 Gen4 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-113-265

A Cambridge 9mm caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2200 block of 25th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Lester Jaron Pasley, of Cambridge, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled substance while Armed, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 20-113-363

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, a Ruger SR9 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Ruger P85 9mm caliber handgun, and a Ruger 59 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2200 block of 25th Place, Northeast. CCN: 20-113-326

Sunday, August 9, 2020

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 20-113-519

A Taurus G2c 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Carl Young, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-113-821

A Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Dejoun Brice, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-113-804

A Taurus 740 Slim .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Christopher Willis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, and Theft First Degree. CCN: 20-113-774

Monday, August 10, 2020

A .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Anthony Louis Schefano, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-114-106

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5300 block of Astor Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-114-305

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of Call Place, Southeast. CCN: 20-114-338

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Sanquan Richard-Malik Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-114-354

A Jimenez Arms JA Nine 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Shyheem Battle, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-114-274

A Taurus Millennium G2 PT3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Wayne Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Donnie Robinson, of Southeast, D.C. for Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-114-014

A Daisy Powerline 5501 BB gun was recovered in the 3300 block of 22nd Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-114-291

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the -shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information August be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

