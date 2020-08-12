Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,064,546) deaths (23,839), and recoveries (758,292)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,064,546) deaths (23,839), and recoveries (758,292) by region:
Central (50,539 cases; 965 deaths; 37,770 recoveries): Burundi (408; 1; 315), Cameroon (17,586; 393; 16,060), CAR (4,647; 61; 1,727), Chad (946; 76; 859), Congo (3,745; 60; 1,625), DRC (9,499; 225; 8,375), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (8,006; 51; 5,823), Sao Tome & Principe (881; 15; 804).
Eastern (93,143; 2,064; 54,103): Comoros (399; 7; 369), Djibouti (5,348; 59; 5,133), Eritrea (285; 0; 248), Ethiopia (24,175; 440; 10,696), Kenya (27,425; 438; 13,867), Madagascar (13,317; 152; 11,276), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,171; 7; 1,478), Seychelles (127; 0; 126), Somalia (3,227; 93; 1,728), South Sudan (2,470; 47; 1,252), Sudan (12,033; 781; 6,282), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,313; 9; 1,138).
Northern (181,868; 7,237; 112,715): Algeria (36,648; 1,309; 25,263), Egypt (95,834; 5,059; 54,888), Libya (5,929; 125; 724), Mauritania (6,510; 157; 5,174), Morocco (35,195; 533; 25,385), Tunisia (1,738; 52; 1,272), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (14; 2; 9).
Southern (596,626; 11,453; 441,339): Angola (1,735; 80; 575), Botswana (1,066; 2; 80), Eswatini (3,401; 63; 1,720), Lesotho (798; 24; 189), Malawi (4,714; 152; 2,477), Mozambique (2,481; 17; 910), Namibia (3,229; 19; 715), South Africa (566,109; 10,751; 426,125), Zambia (8,275; 241; 7,004), Zimbabwe (4,818; 104; 1,544).
Western (142,370; 2,120; 112,365): Benin (2,001, 38; 1,681), Burkina Faso (1,213; 54; 995), Cape Verde (2,920; 33; 2,148), Côte d'Ivoire (16,847; 105; 13,321), Gambia (1,346; 32; 227), Ghana (41,404; 215; 39,055), Guinea (7,930; 50; 6,898), Guinea-Bissau (2,052; 29; 978), Liberia (1,250; 81; 736), Mali (2,577; 125; 1,973), Niger (1,158; 69; 1,065), Nigeria (47,290; 956; 33,609), Senegal (11,380; 238; 7,449), Sierra Leone (1,932; 69; 1,478), Togo (1,070; 26; 752).
