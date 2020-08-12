68% of UK men believe they aged faster due to Lockdown
45% unhappy with their appearance, with face and eyes suffering the most - more time indoors seen as a major contributor.FAREHAM, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new survey reveals that 68 per cent of UK men believe that after 3 months of Coronavirus lockdown they have aged more than usual.
The news comes as the UK eases lockdown restrictions into August and the nation returns to a ‘new normal’.
27% questioned said they were happy with their appearance whilst 47% said they were either unhappy or very unhappy.
A survey by Hampshire based company Mend questioned 1,342 Brits and revealed that men believe that increased time indoors, concerns about work and worrying about the news were a bigger contributor to aging than their diet.
After 3 months of lockdown, UK men are feeling less confident about their image with the signs of aging showing most in the face, eyes and hands.
Not socialising with friends and family as much and spending less time outdoors, are perceived to be contributors to the aging.
Matt Hughes from Mend said:
“It’s perhaps not surprising that after 3 months of limited social activity men have some concerns about aging. The combination of being inside more and the stresses of the pandemic could begin to show in the face. Dark circles around the eyes are one example. Noticing this could lead some men to feel they’ve aged more rapidly than they’re accustomed to.”
