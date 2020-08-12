Award Winning Speaker and Leadership Coach, Dana Pharant Launches New Course - Intuition Mastery - For Intelligent, Driven Professionals

Intuition Mastery was built to allow each student to learn at their own speed with instructions and exercises designed for those who want to get things done, yet get on with their life.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dana Pharant, an award-winning speaker, life, and leadership coach, is launching a new course called Intuition Mastery that will teach people, by using simplified tools, how to build the muscle of self-trust. Intuition Mastery was built to allow each student to learn at their own speed with instructions and exercises designed for those who want to get things done, yet get on with their life. The course will be available on August 13, 2020, at https://rebrand.ly/IntuitionMastery.

The creation of Intuition Mastery Course came from Dana working one on one with clients, as she knows that the core for the majority of people is the inability to trust themselves and their decisions. This leads to feeling self-conscious or second-guessing, both of which eat up valuable time and energy.

Dana explains that learning to trust yourself is a critical skill for those in business, "As there are sales pitches and so-called experts at every turn looking to sell you on their goods. When you trust yourself, you will make choices based on what you need, not because of the hype or scarcity. This course will help you gradually come to a place where you can stand firm in your decision - even if those around you think it is crazy because as Steve Jobs says “the ones who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the ones who do".

The course teaches people how to differentiate their actual helpful, intuitive knowing from the subconscious brain (who has the job to keep things the same) from reacting to anything new with an anxiety response.

Dana has been helping people for over 25 years to re-discover the gift that comes from fully trusting themselves. To feel confident in their own decisions, to not waiver in the face of others disagreeing, and to free up time and energy by making decisions quickly.

Having struggled with very low self-esteem until her 30’s, Dana understands first hand the costs that come from not being willing to trust her own instincts. She found herself in a relationship with a narcissist because she ignored her intuitive knowing, a relationship that nearly cost her her life.

Indecision costs us in time and money. The average CEO will make decisions in nine minutes once they have all of the information, partly because they are willing to make a decision and partly because they are willing to also utilize their intuitive knowing in the decision-making process.

The more we use, follow, and trust ourselves, the less time we spend doubting our choice. This frees us up to do more in our business as decision doubt can cause one to go into a spin of negative self-talk that eats up precious time.

The time that is needed to grow the business effectively.

Who can benefit from this course? Intuition Mastery is ideal for:

Busy professionals who are looking for the ultimate productivity hack

Business owners who are seeking a competitive advantage

People who often second guess their choices

The lessons are spaced out to give you time to practice each new skill level for one week at a time since mastery only comes in the application of the new knowledge.



About Dana Pharant:

Dana Pharant grew up in southern Ontario, Canada. Having grown up in a cult and managing to escape its hold at the age of 18, Dana set out on a mission to free herself from the mental and emotional programming of her past. Through many types of therapy and training in psychotherapy and neuroscience modalities along with her ability to see things from a very different perspective, Dana has refined these tools into the simplest forms so that she can create quick, lasting results for her clients without all the drama customarily associated with therapy.

She started her first company at the age of 21, built and sold her second business, a million-dollar company, in 2016 she now focuses all her efforts on helping successful, driven CEO and business owners as a trusted adviser to the key people in the company. She combines all of her skills, including intuitive marketing and business strategy, emotional clearing, mindset, leadership, and negotiation skills.

When she is not working, she is often found drinking wine with friends over deep conversations, hanging out with her biggest fan - her husband, or chasing after her two adorable Bengal cats Mazey and Bella.

Follow Dana - LinkedIn @DanaPharant, Facebook @DanaPharant https://danapharant.com.

Intuition Mastery Course can be found at https://rebrand.ly/IntuitionMastery.

For media inquiries, interviews, and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com .

Attachments

Kelly Bennett Dana Pharant 9494636383 Kelly@BPUnlimited.com