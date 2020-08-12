Coronavirus - Nigeria: Subject your research discoveries to regular procedural checks, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora charges claimants to COVID-19 Herbal Mixture

The Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora has charged claimants to herbal COVID-19 cure solutions to follow due process by enlisting such to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and further to clinical trials with the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD).

Dr. Mamora gave this charge when Bella Sahara Limited, approached the Honourable Minister with a view to getting recognition for its herbal organic therapy which it called Odilimenvir Organic Therapy Cellular and Immune Bolstering solution on Tuesday, 11th August, 2020.

Having listened to the presentation by Bella Sahara Limited, the Honourable Minister first commended the efforts of the drug research for coming up with Odilimenvir Organic Therapy Cellular and Immune Bolstering solution with which it hopes to join the global effort to fight COVID-19. While saying that, Dr. Mamora expressed his belief that Nigeria needs to “look inwards” for a search to solution to the COVID-19 and indeed any pandemic and “start believing in ourselves.” He argued that Nigerians should not jettison its own saying that God has a purpose for everything he created.”

Dr. Mamora charged his visitors and other researchers who want the Ministry to support their discoveries to note the present times is that of a world driven by data and science saying that everything needs to “be by verifiable data and conform to procedures of science before we can hope to market it to other nations beyond the shores of our country.” His words: “We are in the world that rely on data, evidence and science, so that whatever is the component used in our production can also be used elsewhere and it gives the same result.”

He therefore charged Bella Sahara Limited to proceed to enlist the Odilimenvir Organic Therapy Cellular and Immune Bolstering solution first with NAFDAC which has the responsibility to determine whether the solution is safe for oral administration on humans. “NAFDAC will not determine the efficacy of a product. It will determine whether it is safe for human consumption. That is the basic thing to do.” “That is why it is the starting point, then it can go to NIPRD to look at it further, just like the COVID-19 Organic that came from Madagascar which President Muhammadu Buhari forwarded to the Minister of Health, then to NAFDAC and finally to NIPRD. It is after all these that it can go for clinical trial and we can see where we can come in and help.”