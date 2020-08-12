President João Lourenço congratulates Chadian counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 12 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Tuesday congratulated his Chadian counterpart, Idriss Déby Itno, for the sixtieth anniversary of the independence of that African country, which is marked Tuesday. ,

In a message of congratulations, the Angolan statesman highlights the commitment of the Chadian government to ensure peace and stability in the Sahel region, "against the negative forces" that delay the implementation of economic and social development programs of Chad.

President João Lourenço welcomes the actions developed at bilateral level to promote cooperation between Angola and Chad.