Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,687 in the last 365 days.

President João Lourenço congratulates Chadian counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 12 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Tuesday congratulated his Chadian counterpart, Idriss Déby Itno, for the sixtieth anniversary of the independence of that African country, which is marked Tuesday. ,

In a message of congratulations, the Angolan statesman highlights the commitment of the Chadian government to ensure peace and stability in the Sahel region, "against the negative forces" that delay the implementation of economic and social development programs of Chad.

President João Lourenço welcomes the actions developed at bilateral level to promote cooperation between Angola and Chad.

 

,

You just read:

President João Lourenço congratulates Chadian counterpart

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.