Coronavirus - Nigeria: “Wellness On Wheels” initiative to provide diagnostic & treatment for COVID-19, TB and other life-threatening diseases
“Wellness On Wheels” a.k.a "WOW Truck" reaches remote areas in northern Nigeria with much-needed essential health services.
This Kaduna State Government, KNCV Tuberculosis F. & World Health Organization (WHO) initiative provides diagnostic & treatment for COVID-19, TB & other life-threatening diseases.