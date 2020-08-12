WorldScout™ Virtual Music Expo Announces Fat Joe and Steve Lobel as Keynote Speakers
WorldScout™ Virtual Music Expo Announces Fat Joe and Steve Lobel as Headline Speakers; 24 Hrs of Online EventsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorldScout Group today announced its first two keynote speakers to highlight the Virtual Music Expo, August 28-30.
Fat Joe is an American rapper and actor best known for the songs “Flow Joe”, "Lean Back" with Terror Squad, "What's Luv?" featuring Ashanti & Ja Rule, "Make It Rain" featuring Lil Wayne . He began his music career as a member of hip hop group Diggin' in the Crates Crew (D.I.T.C.), then forged a solo career and set up his own label, Terror Squad, to which he signed Big Pun, Remy Ma, Tony Sunshine, Cuban Link, Armageddon, Prospect, Triple Seis, and DJ Khaled as well as discover the producing team Cool & Dre.
Steve Lobel is an icon in the music world. Steve has worked with hit performers such as Run DMC, Fat Joe, Bone Thugs and Harmony, Guns and Roses, Sean Kingston and Soulja Boy. He is credited with discovering Nipsey Hussle, and resurrecting the career of the legendary producer Scott Storch. He is also a producer, a reality television personality, entrepreneur and Grammy Award winner.
Following its Friday night “kickoff,” the expo will provide 24 hours of singers, songwriters, rappers and producers over 2 days in an unprecedented opportunity to connect with music industry decision-makers in the business of discovering and breaking new talent and to educate, inspire and share experiences of emerging, independent artists.
With live events paused throughout the pandemic, WorldScout recently launched its digital platform with the #KeepMakingMusic Global Hip Hop Contest in April to encourage indie artists around the world to make new music throughout the quarantine and be evaluated by both their peers and industry judges. The contest, spanning 8 weeks, attracted over 2500 entrants, 2.6 million impressions, 1.1 million contest page views and viewers from 6 continents.
“The WorldScout Virtual Music Expo is proud to announce the addition of Fat Joe and Steve Lobel to the weekend events. Our attendees have an amazing opportunity to learn directly from these and other first-rate industry pros,” said Cindy Cooper, WorldScout Founder & CEO.
Reveal Live! Entertainment’s CEO/Promoter, Kara Williamson added, “As WorldScout’s Production Partner, we are excited to feature over 24 hours of events and activities. Details will be available soon!”
The Virtual Music Expo will include Rock, R&B, Hip Hop/Rap, EDM, Trap and Country artists and producers from around the world. The event will feature 4 celebrity keynote speakers, high profile music industry seminar facilitators, the opportunity to be heard by major record labels, the chance to be offered a one-on-one label meeting and networking opportunities with other local and international artists. The expo includes a Friday night event and 12-hour schedules both Saturday and Sunday.
WorldScout has again chosen Reveal Live! Entertainment as its co-production partner. Further announcements of speakers, judges, artists and partnerships will be made shortly.
About WorldScout:
WorldScout is a global community showcasing emerging musicians that connects independent singers, songwriters, rappers and producers with major music industry decision-makers in the business of discovering and breaking new talent.
With over 40 years of scouting experience among them, the WorldScout team set out to search the country looking for America’s best, untapped creative artists and give them an opportunity they’ve never had before. Up to 1000 Artists and 35 Music Industry Professionals will participate in its August 2020 expo.
About Reveal Live! Entertainment:
Reveal is an emerging media, marketing and merchandising brand that stands for quality content, context, community and commerce in all forms of music, live in-person and virtual performance, cultural expression and the celebration of the human experience. Reveal produces quality events that integrate artists, music, storytelling, celebrities, charities and local businesses.
