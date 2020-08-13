Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dream Pretzels Launches New Plant-Based Protein Pressels

Featuring plant protein from red lentils, white beans and green peas, new Protein Pressels provide five grams of protein per one-ounce serving as well as three grams of fiber, making them an excellent nutrient-packed snack.

Dream Pretzels®, maker of pretzel crisps, Pressels®, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest innovative product, Protein Pressels.

New protein-packed version of a classic favorite is a game changer in the snack aisle

Protein is important to consumers and we’ve come up with a great-tasting, better-for-you snack that delivers. If you’re looking to boost your protein intake, Protein Pressels are a game changer.”
— Gilad Zilberberg, Founder and CEO of Dream Pretzels
NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream Pretzels®, maker of pretzel crisps, Pressels®, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest innovative product, Protein Pressels. Featuring plant protein from red lentils, white beans and green peas, new Protein Pressels provide five grams of protein per one-ounce serving as well as three grams of fiber, making them an excellent nutrient-packed snack. Protein Pressels are available in two delicious flavors, BBQ and Sea Salt.

Pressels provide the taste of traditional pretzels but are pressed to make them an extra-crispy, light, bite-size snack. Homestyle small batch baked and never fried, Pressels are lower in fat than ordinary chips and lower in sodium than regular pretzels. Now, that wholesome goodness also comes with a good source of protein and fiber from beans and legumes. As with all Pressel products, new Protein Pressels are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan friendly, and free of trans-fat, MSG, preservatives, and artificial ingredients.

“Protein, especially plant-based protein, is a hot nutrition trend, with research pointing to its role in promoting satiety, reducing disease risk, preserving lean muscle mass and more,” says Gilad Zilberberg, Founder and CEO of Dream Pretzels. “We know protein is important to consumers and we’ve come up with a great-tasting, better-for-you innovation snack that delivers. If you’re looking to boost your protein intake, Protein Pressels are a game changer.”

Both flavors of new Protein Pressels are available in 6-ounce resealable bags (SRP $3.99) and 2.1 ounce bags (SRP $1.99). Perfect for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, those with an active lifestyle, busy moms, college student and kids’ lunch boxes, new Protein Pressels can be found in select retail locations nationwide as well as online on Amazon.

For more information about Pressels and Dream Pretzels, please visit pressels.com. To stay up to date on other news and information from Pressels like the company's Facebook page, and follow Pressels on Twitter and Instagram.

About Dream Pretzels
Dream Pretzels®, the creator of innovative pressed pretzel crisps, Pressels®, is committed to bringing innovation and better-for-you products to the traditional snack market. Pressels are homestyle baked snacks that combine the taste of traditional pretzels with the crunch of chips for a satisfying light, crispy, bite-sized snack. Pressels are available in four flavors, Everything, Sea Salt, Sesame, and Sriracha and can be found in select retail locations nationwide as well as online.
The Game Changer In Plant-Based Protein Snacks - Protein Pressels Launch

