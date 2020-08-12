The Best Bees Company named to Inc. 5000 list in fast-growing year

Company marks its 10th anniversary with key business milestones and founder’s admittance in the Business Journals Leadership Trust.

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Best Bees Company, the #1 beekeeping service in the U.S., celebrates its 10th year in business with key milestones including selection into the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, which was announced by Inc. Magazine today. The company also announces today that founding partner Noah Wilson-Rich has been nominated into the Business Journal Leadership Trust.

“Despite the pandemic and all the challenges it continues to present, we are encouraged by the commitment of our customers and partners to our mission,” said Noah Wilson-Rich, Ph.D,, founding partner and chief scientific officer of The Best Bees Company. “Bees are essential to our food supply, and our science-based approach to beekeeping helps bees thrive. Our team’s growth is a reflection of increased awareness of the outsized impact a simple beehive can have on a local environment and on a business’s triple bottom line.”

Queenbees in Queens, NY: a New Operations Center

Fueled by its smart growth strategy and distinctive service, Best Bees currently operates in 12 U.S. cities. In 2020, Best Bees opened its second major operations center, joining the original Boston headquarters. Located in Queens, NY—an apt choice for a beekeeping business—this new center supports the increasing demand in New York City and across Long Island.

Growing to Serve Clients Nationwide

Looking ahead, more regional operations centers in additional urban centers are under consideration. Currently, across the U.S., the company’s beekeepers manage beehives in locations ranging from suburban backyards to urban high-rise rooftops. For homeowners, beekeeping services are a hands-off way to expand their gardens with both foraging and nesting pollinator habitat. For many commercial real estate owners and property managers, these services serve as an important pillar of their sustainability strategies.

New Patent and Partnerships

Unlike other beekeeping services, Best Bees beekeepers collect data from each beehive, and the company’s proprietary software analyzes this data to identify not just the threats to bees, but what makes them thrive. Recently, Best Bees earned a patent on its SmartHive invention, whose sophisticated sensors are an innovative solution to monitoring the health of bees. SmartHive grew from a collaboration sparked at Boston’s 2015 HUBweek.

Guided by the leadership and scientific acumen of Wilson-Rich, the team at Best Bees collaborates with MIT, NASA, and Northeastern University, among others, continually pursuing new projects to study bee health. Through its new partnership with Flow Hive, Best Bees recently began piloting equipment with select clients’ bee colonies to determine the effect of modern hive designs on bee health, relative to traditional Langstroth hives.



About The Best Bees Company

The Best Bees Company installs and maintains honeybee hives on commercial and residential properties in urban centers across the US. The company’s mission is to improve bee health and expand the bee population. Since 2010, The Best Bees Company has offered a unique, turnkey way for organizations and individuals to make a positive impact on the environment. With a culture of creativity and environmental stewardship, its staff of driven professionals dedicate themselves to developing cutting-edge and resourceful ways of ensuring reliable bee health, global food security, and client engagement.The company’s beekeeping methodology controls for variability, ensuring the data it collects on each beehive is suitable for rigorous research. Its innovative approaches and data are used by such institutions as NASA, MIT, Harvard, and National Geographic.

For more information, visit bestbees.com