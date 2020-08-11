Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3900 Block of Clay Place, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, July 13, 2020, in the 3900 block of Clay Place, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:05 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Clay Place, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim in the 3900 block of Clay Place, Northeast suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 27-year-old Senquea Whitley, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 20 year-old Rashad Johnson, of Southeast, DC. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed. At the time of his arrest, Johnson was under supervision by the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency. He has a prior gun arrest for Carrying a Pistol without a License.

