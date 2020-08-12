Oahu Family Court Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU — An Oahu Family Court employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today. This is the second confirmed positive case of a Judiciary employee. Last week an asymptomatic employee at the South Kohala District Court on Hawaii island tested positive.

The Oahu employee last worked at the courthouse on Friday, began experiencing symptoms on Saturday, and received a positive test result today. All employees who had close prolonged contact with the affected individual during the pertinent time period last week were sent home to self-quarantine and advised to consult with their medical providers. They will return to work when medically appropriate to do so. Partner agencies have also been informed of the situation.

The Judiciary has conferred with the Department of Health regarding all appropriate measures of response. Contact tracing and appropriate cleaning have begun.

The Kapolei Judiciary Complex, where the Family Court is located, will remain open.

The Judiciary has been limiting access to its facilities to those with official court business only. In addition, Chief Judge R. Mark Browning yesterday issued an order increasing the number of proceedings to be conducted remotely by video conference or by telephone. This was done in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases on Oahu.

Face covering are required, social distancing measures are in place, and increased cleaning of high traffic areas in the courthouse continue to be performed.

For the latest on the courts and COVID-19, visit the Judiciary’s information page.