Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,666 in the last 365 days.

Oahu Family Court Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Posted on Aug 11, 2020 in News & Reports, Press Releases

HONOLULU — An Oahu Family Court employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today. This is the second confirmed positive case of a Judiciary employee. Last week an asymptomatic employee at the South Kohala District Court on Hawaii island tested positive.

The Oahu employee last worked at the courthouse on Friday, began experiencing symptoms on Saturday, and received a positive test result today. All employees who had close prolonged contact with the affected individual during the pertinent time period last week were sent home to self-quarantine and advised to consult with their medical providers. They will return to work when medically appropriate to do so. Partner agencies have also been informed of the situation.

The Judiciary has conferred with the Department of Health regarding all appropriate measures of response. Contact tracing and appropriate cleaning have begun.

The Kapolei Judiciary Complex, where the Family Court is located, will remain open.

The Judiciary has been limiting access to its facilities to those with official court business only. In addition, Chief Judge R. Mark Browning yesterday issued an order increasing the number of proceedings to be conducted remotely by video conference or by telephone. This was done in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases on Oahu.

Face covering are required, social distancing measures are in place, and increased cleaning of high traffic areas in the courthouse continue to be performed.

For the latest on the courts and COVID-19, visit the Judiciary’s information page.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Oahu Family Court Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.