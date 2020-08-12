Consensus Shows Businesses Need COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada to Survive, says Taleam Systems

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CEO of Taleam Systems , Meladul Haq Ahmadzai recently conducted a survey which shows that two out of five businesses are susceptible to Coronavirus and are not immune to the disease right now. He signals that there is a strong consensus among the business sector that COVID-19 vaccine is needed in Canada.



Ahmadzai says, “Many Canadian businesses are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and we all want the vaccine to be created as soon as possible.”

According to public health officials, Coronavirus causes breathing problems among other health illnesses. The disease has been ongoing since the beginning of February 2020 in Canada.

Public health officials in Canada previously said that Coronavirus may likely go away come summer season. However, Ahmadzai signals that one of the reasons is due to allergy season especially in the summer which worsens COVID-19 symptoms.

Ahmadzai who also studies global health says, “Canada’s COVID-19 stats remain low due to personal protective gear among other health precautions used by the public.”

The Canadian government recently announced a two-year partnership for a vaccine program which will include pharma companies to work on the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine in Canada won’t be ready soon, but it may take at least two to three years to develop it.

Taleam Systems is a health tech business in Ottawa Canada which provides technology solutions to medical clinics and hospitals. Visit the website www.taleamsystems.com .

Media contact:

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai

CEO, Taleam Systems

Phone: 613-521-9229