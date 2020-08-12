Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton: Court Awards $16.5 Mil­lion to Tex­ans in Med­ic­aid Fraud Lawsuit

Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that the 126th Judicial District Court of Travis County ordered final judgment against Dr. Richard Malouf, former owner of All Smiles Dental Center, holding him responsible for 1,842 unlawful acts under the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act and liable for approximately $16.5 million to the State of Texas.  

“I applaud my litigation team, the court and the Health and Human Services Commission for stopping this misconduct and recovering taxpayer money,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Identifying and preventing Medicaid fraud continues to be a top priority for my office and I remain committed to ensuring that Medicaid dollars are preserved for those who most need them.”  

Dr. Malouf operated orthodontics clinics for many years in the Dallas area and billed tens of millions of dollars to Texas Medicaid. The Court previously found that Malouf fraudulently billed Medicaid for services that he did not deliver, including over 100 claims he filed while he was vacationing out of the country.  

