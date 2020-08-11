Mesa Police Officer Critically Injured During Collision While Warning Motorists of Hazardous Debris on US-60 in Mesa

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 10:49 AM, a Mesa Police Department officer was traveling eastbound on US 60 near the 48th Street overpass, when he encountered a ladder blocking the roadway. The officer activated the emergency lights of his patrol car and stopped to prevent traffic from striking the ladder.

Before the officer could exit his vehicle, a driver, operating a sport utility vehicle (SUV), failed to stop and rear-ended the patrol car. The collision caused the patrol vehicle to rotate and travel across three lanes of traffic into the right emergency lane. The SUV rolled onto its left side, partially blocking the middle lanes.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

The Mesa police officer sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is conducting the investigation and is asking the public to report any information which will help investigators identify the vehicle and driver that dropped the ladder onto the roadway.

The public can submit their information through the following means: * Web - Submit a tip (link is external) via web * Call - (877) 2-SAVEAZ (877-272-8329) 24-hours a day * AZDPS Mobile Application (link is external)

Investigators are working to determine whether impairment, distraction and/or fatigue were contributing factors in the collision.