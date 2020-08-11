Spokane Produce Inc. Issues Recall of Products Containing Onions Because of Possible Health Risk | FDA

Spokane Produce, Inc. of Spokane, WA is voluntarily recalling salsa products containing onions as a result of the expanded onion recall initiated by Thomson International, Inc., which resulted in a recall by Spokane Produce’s onion supplier. These recalls are due to concerns of the potential for contamination by Salmonella spp. Product was distributed in ID, MT, OR, WA states and it reached consumers only through retail stores.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/spokane-produce-inc-issues-recall-products-containing-onions-because-possible-health-risk