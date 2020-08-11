Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,661 in the last 365 days.

Spokane Produce Inc. Issues Recall of Products Containing Onions Because of Possible Health Risk | FDA

Spokane Produce, Inc. of Spokane, WA is voluntarily recalling salsa products containing onions as a result of the expanded onion recall initiated by Thomson International, Inc., which resulted in a recall by Spokane Produce’s onion supplier. These recalls are due to concerns of the potential for contamination by Salmonella spp. Product was distributed in ID, MT, OR, WA states and it reached consumers only through retail stores.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/spokane-produce-inc-issues-recall-products-containing-onions-because-possible-health-risk

You just read:

Spokane Produce Inc. Issues Recall of Products Containing Onions Because of Possible Health Risk | FDA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.