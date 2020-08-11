Democrat Michael Weinstein Outlines Health Care Plan to Support Florida Families and Seniors
I will fight to make sure Floridians can get the care they need without worrying if they can afford it. Health care needs to be viewed as a right and not a privilege.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Weinstein, community advocate and local Democratic candidate for State House District 81, releases his plan to fix our broken health care system.
Health care needs to be viewed as a right and not a privilege. COVID-19 further highlighted the need for greater health care access and affordability. To make matters worse, Florida ranks last in per-person spending on mental health services and has no statewide mental health coordinating agency.
Health care needs to be viewed as a right and not a privilege," said Weinstein.
Here is Michael Weinstein’s plan:
Advocate for the expansion of Medicaid to reduce the uninsured rate and allow our most vulnerable residents to get access to care.
Increase funding for mental health programs and services that include drug abuse counseling and mentorship programs for those who need it.
Improve statewide oversight over mental health providers and ensure better care and expanded coverage.
Weinstein will work to fix our broken health care system and help get Floridians the care they need.
Weinstein is a life-long Democrat who has spent his entire career as an advocate for justice. Weinstein served our community as an Assistant State Attorney, where he was recognized as one of the county’s top prosecutors in 2001. He served three terms on the Florida Criminal Procedure Rules Committee, drafting court rules and procedures to be used across the state and was appointed to the United States Military Academy Board Nominating Committee by Senator Nelson.
Raised by generations of Democratic leaders, Weinstein learned at an early age the importance of public service and having the courage to stand up for what you believe. His grandfather Moses Weinstein served as Speaker of the New York State Assembly, and his father Peter Weinstein was the Florida Democratic Senate Majority Leader and a former Chief Judge. His mother, Dr. Barbara Weinstein, served as CEO of Family Central, a non-profit that works to support kids and families across South Florida.
House District 81 is an open seat. Weinstein and his wife are raising their nine-year-old daughter in the district. He is the only candidate in the Democratic Primary who lives in the District. The election is on Tuesday, August 18.
To learn more about Michael Weinstein, please visit Weinstein for State House and connect with him on Facebook.
