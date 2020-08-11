GTT Communications Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Click here to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into alleged violations of securities laws, and may file a lawsuit on behalf of investors.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company misled investors through alleged accounting fraud. The Company recently announced that GTT it delayed its 10-Q filing and has identified certain issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services and related internal controls.” Furthermore, the Company has reported that GTT, the board’s Audit Committee and an outside counsel and consultants are reviewing the statements for the quarter ended June 30 as well as other financial statements to see if there are material weaknesses in the company’s internal controls.

