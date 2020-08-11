Enthusiast Gaming Reports Strong Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results with Increase in Direct Sales and Subscriptions

Revenue totaled $7.0 million



Strong media revenue driven by direct sales and subscriptions

Successful second virtual Pocket Gamer Connects, with over 1,300 attendees and elite sponsors including: Facebook Gaming, Microsoft, Agora.io, Unity and Appsflyer

Exceeded internal expectations with gross margin at 46%

Page views increased 35% to 3.1 billion when compared to Q1 2020

Strong cash position of $8.4 million at quarter-end

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company announced a $15 million bought deal financing and the acquisition of Omnia Media

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX: EGLX) (OTCQB:ENGMF) (FSE: 2AV) (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”). All financial information is presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming commented, “I am pleased with our strong Q2 performance, even against the backdrop of a global pandemic which negatively affected advertising rates across the board. It was exciting to see our direct sales team emerge as a valuable contributor to both revenue and margin, as well as our Pocket Gamer events successfully move online. Our media revenue growth was further strengthened by a surge in subscriptions and an increase in ads served, and this momentum in our different revenue streams continues into Q3.” He continued, “Our Q2 results follow the transformational acquisition of Omnia Media announced last week. Acquiring Omnia will not only change the entire landscape of our business, but will also add immediate value both operationally and financially across every aspect of our platform, which will start to be reflected next quarter. The combination is highly complementary with our key priorities, and we look forward to working with Omnia’s experienced team as we integrate the businesses.”

Q2 2020 Financial Highlights

Q2 2020 total revenue was $7.0 million, compared to $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (“ Q1 2020 ”). Q2 2020 revenue exceeded management’s expectations, driven by the Company’s media division outperforming amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Annualized revenue per viewer in Q2 2020 was $0.12 increasing from $0.10 in Q1 2020.



Viewer engagement increased 35% to 3.1 billion page views across the media platform, as compared to 2.3 billion page views during Q1 2020. The Company continues to see increased engagement across the entire media platform due to COVID 19.



Net loss in Q2 2020 was $5.2 million and net loss per share (basic and diluted) was $0.07. Net loss includes $1.4 million of interest and accretion, $1.1 million of amortization and depreciation, $0.3 million of share-based compensation, and a deferred income tax recovery of $0.4 million.



The Company ended Q2 2020 with a strong cash position of $8.4 million.

Other Second Quarter and Subsequent Event Highlights:

On April 8, 2020, the Company announced Pocket Gamer Connects digital, a virtual version of its leading B2B mobile event.



On April 14, 2020, the Company and Monkey Knife Fight partnered to bring fantasy sports to the esports gamer demographic. The Company developed an integrated marketing plan for Monkey Knife Fight utilizing its platform of diverse assets.



On May 6, 2020, the Company announced a multi-year partnership with G FUEL, a leading energy drink company, to use the Company’s diverse platform of assets to build brand awareness and engage with its community of over 200 million young avid gamers.



On May 11, 2020, the Company entered into a content creation partnership with ZHU, one of the world’s leading DJ’s. To celebrate the partnership, the Company and its subsidiary, Luminosity Gaming, launched a world exclusive virtual concert to promote the partnership, new single “ONLY” and Raising funds for MusiCares Relief Fund.



On May 20, 2020, Enthusiast Gaming announces partnership between the Vancouver Titans and Pizza Hut Canada, to be the official pizza of the team.



On May 25, 2020, the Company announced its second virtual “Pocket Gamer Connects” attracted 1,300 attendees and elite sponsors including Facebook Gaming, Microsoft, Agora.io, Unity and Appsflyer.



On June 25, 2020, the Company announced that its esports team, The Vancouver Titans, formed a new partnership with Circle K, a leading convenience store chain across North America.



On June 29, 2020, the Company partnered with SpiderTech Athletic Tape to drive awareness across entire media, entertainment and esports platforms.



On August 6, 2020, the Company announced a transformational acquisition of Omnia Media, forming the largest gaming media, esports and entertainment platform in North America.



On August 6, 2020, the Company announced a $15 million bought deal financing led by Canaccord Genuity, Paradigm Capital and Haywood Securities.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest platform of communities for gamers and esports fans. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of three main pillars: Media, Entertainment and Esports. Enthusiast Gaming’s digital media platform includes approximately 100 gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 160 million visitors monthly. The Media platform generates over 30 billion ad requests and approximately a billion views per month. Enthusiast’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Collectively, the integrated ecosystem reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast Gaming’s entertainment division, EG Entertainment owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (www.pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit www.enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

