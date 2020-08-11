Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020 and Business Combination Agreement with Linx, tomorrow,  August 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”) today announces that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results and the business combination agreement with Linx on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 7:00am ET (8:00am BRT).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (412) 317-6346 or (844) 204-8586 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 11 3181-8565. Callers from the UK can dial +44 20 3795-9972. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

Contact:

Investor Relations
investors@stone.com.br

