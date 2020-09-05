Sola Floral Releases Signature Collection for Brides and Crafters
Introducing all-new eco-friendly, never wilting, easy dye to any color, and soft-to-the-touch sola wood flowers.NEWARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In September, Amanda Walker from Sola Floral is releasing her brand-new Signature Collection. Each product will be individually designed by herself for crafters and brides. The Signature Collection will be released on September 19th.
Sola Floral is known for helping crafters so they can let their creativity blossom.
Thus, for the first time, Amanda has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular sola wood flowers. The new Signature Collection is scheduled to go live on September 19th and be available for purchase online at 9 am.
Sola wood flowers are made from a plant called cassava. Each flower is handmade from the wood plant being cut thinly into petals then made into beautiful flowers. The best part about sola wood flowers is they can be dyed to any color you desire, and they last forever!
The collection will be exclusively sold on the website solafloral.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.
These sola wood flowers are designed to be showcased in classic craft kits and flowers that will make every woman admire the beauty for decades to come.
Several products come in ivory for the timeless classic look.
Her collection will include not only individual sola wood flowers but sola wood flower craft kits ready to be put together. It will make any crafter or do it yourself DIY women enthusiast relieve some stress and have fun assembling these craft kits for their wedding or home decor. Her craft kits also come in the option to be assembled and handmade by her.
Her collection also includes craft add-on accessories to make the perfect sola wood flower arrangement such as wires, leaves, and floral tape.
Each sola wood flower and craft kit has its own name. A few examples are:
• Beauty Rose
• Romantic Rose
• Radiant
• Dahlia
• Elegant Cascading Bouquet
• Modern Heart Board
Amanda is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection.
About the Signature Collection:
Amanda found sola wood flowers after she was faced with a very real problem. Before she created Sola Floral, she struggled to find artificial flowers that would look and feel like a real flower. Amanda also wanted her flowers to be made of natural materials and that would never wilt or die. After many months of working on creating her Signature Collection, she knew she created just what everyone wants. Amanda's products will be starting to gain notoriety amongst the sola wood flower industry.
