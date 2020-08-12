'NekozTek' Helps Esports Industry Gain Massive Engagement and Sales by Leveraging TikTok
With over 400,000 followers, one digital content creator's impactful TikTok campaigns are creating record sales and exposure for the gaming scene as COVID19 turns sports fans to alternative entertainment options.
With the global pandemic halting traditional sports, the Esports industry is experiencing explosive growth both in online interactions and sales as consumers are looking to fill the void left by the absence of their favorite teams. In response, digital agency NekozTek has been at the forefront of leveraging the exponential increase in interest in Esports by utilizing social media platforms like TikTok in unexplored ways.
The content creation and consulting firm espouses the belief that consumers and the public have not fully tapped into the marketing capabilities of TikTok. NekozTek CEO Zhi Ko maintains that there is a huge window of new business opportunities available from brands willing to utilize the massive exposure TikTok can bring to its users, as the entrepreneur currently boasts nearly 400,000 followers and over 7.6 million 'likes' on his brands' TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@nekoztek?lang=en) account.
"I believe that as the world heads towards a more digital era, various new marketing techniques must be utilized. During this pandemic, we've seen how traditional marketing simply doesn't work and is primed for disruption," says CEO Zhi Ko.
He expands on his thoughts, stating: "I believe that Esports is the future, as more and more kids opt to stay at home to game rather than go outside and play. With the mix of the two, the perfect storm is coming for brands and platforms like TikTok to not only thrive, but help a whole new wave of businesses explode in sales."
One paradigm of this digital migration is the maximization of sales for current and future clients, as it creates a much more affordable way of getting exposure. Whereas a legacy entity such as the Super Bowl has roughly 50 million viewers a year, the most recent League of Legends finals had 250 million unique viewers, with each ad airing during the event costing just a fraction of a percent of the cost of the Super Bowl.
To learn more about NekozTek and the myriad services they provide, please visit their website at www.nekoztek.com. Fans can follow Zhi Ko on Tiktok at @nekoztek (https://www.tiktok.com/@nekoztek?lang=en).
About the Company:
Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur and digital marketer Zhi Ko, NekozTek is a brand advising and consulting firm that specializes in cryptocurrency, digital advertising, marketing, sales, brand strategy, financial modeling and leadership coaching. Ko is a world- renowned expert in growth hacking and online media, with his NekozTek brand being Top 10 account by followers in the TikTok gaming space.
