SeaSpine® Announces Limited Commercial Launch of Explorer™ TO Expandable Interbody Device

Explorer TO represents SeaSpine’s first new product offering since 2017 in the estimated $400 million expandable interbody market. The system provides an innovative and elegant posterior interbody solution that offers both parallel and lordotic expansion options to fit patient anatomy, as well as surgeon preference.

“This new expandable design not only provides me with the clinical options to achieve my goals as a surgeon but gives me one instrumentation system for two different styles of implants,” said Dr. Azam Basheer from Henry Ford Hospital. “This doubles the number of options I have in the OR without doubling the number of instruments required.”

The system’s innovative implant provides a low-profile design for insertion with expansion versatility achieving up to 16mm in height for both parallel (from 7mm) and lordotic (from 10mm) options. Both implant choices connect to the same inserter, allowing spine surgeons to more efficiently address each patient’s varying anatomy, as well as sagittal alignment goals, during the procedure, without having to change instrumentation or technique.

“Explorer TO is impressive”, said Dr. Ben Chen from MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital. “Having an expandable cage allowed me to address a narrow opening. However, I was able to achieve my decompression goals for what would normally have needed a larger implant. Explorer TO’s instrumentation is streamlined and intuitive. The ability to post pack bone graft through the inserter eliminates an extra step and saves time. The variable options of height and lordotic expansion provide me the confidence that I will be able to treat multiple pathologies among multiple patient anatomies moving forward.”

“Explorer TO gives us a new product offering in a market segment in which we previously did not meaningfully compete,” said Dennis Cirino, Senior Vice President, Global Spinal Systems. “Its thoughtful design is intended to improve surgical outcomes and capture economic efficiencies, with instrumentation that works across both parallel and lordotic cage options and implants designed with open channels to allow for reliable bone graft delivery post-implantation. The implant’s bulleted nose allows for a small footprint to access narrow anatomy, which then expands to meet the decompression and grafting goals for the multitude of anatomical challenges facing surgeons. The benefit of gaining greater access to this growing market segment provides SeaSpine and its expanding distribution channel a new opportunity to compete and grow with industry leading technology.”

