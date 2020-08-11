Inari Medical Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter Highlights:

Treated more patients in the second quarter of 2020 than in the first quarter of 2020, despite COVID-19 headwinds

Reported revenue of $25.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 152% increase over the same quarter last year

Established a weekly online educational series, the Clot Warrior Academy, attended to date by more than 600 physicians and 200 nurses and technicians

Completed an initial public offering of 9.4 million shares, raising $163.0 million in net proceeds

“The second quarter was difficult for so many companies and so many people, for all the reasons we know. Our team has responded to the challenges and risen to the occasion. Our employee training and physician education programs are better, our supply chain and production capacity are more robust, our pipeline is broader and deeper, and our relationships with our physicians, customers, and with each other are stronger than before the pandemic. Importantly, our team and physician partners found a way to treat more patients in the second quarter than in any previous quarter. In these humbling and uncertain times, we are thankful for the clarity of a mission and a cause bigger than ourselves and business,” said Bill Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $25.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $27.0 million for the prior quarter and $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase from last year was driven by continued US commercial expansion and increased product adoption.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $21.9 million compared to $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. Gross margin declined slightly to 86.3% for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 86.8% in the same quarter last year. In the current quarter, the positive impact of manufacturing efficiencies was partially offset by idle production capacity costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating expenses were $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $9.4 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was driven primarily by personnel-related expenses to fund expansion of the commercial, research and development, clinical and support organizations, as well as expenses related to being a public company.

Net loss was $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 and net loss per share was $0.16 on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 24.3 million, compared to $1.0 million and a net loss per share of $0.17 on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 5.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Although the loss from operations was modestly improved at $603,000 in the current quarter, compared to $642,000 in the same quarter last year, the change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $2.9 million contributed to the higher net loss in the current quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were $194.8 million as of June 30, 2020, which includes net cash proceeds of $163.0 million from its initial public offering completed in May 2020.

Outlook and COVID-19

Due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Inari Medical will not provide financial guidance for the remainder of 2020 at this time. Management anticipates providing an update at the time of its third quarter earnings announcement, to the extent practicable, based on available information at that time.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases.

Inari is focused on treating venous thromboembolism and improving the quality of life of patients suffering from this disease by safely and effectively removing blood clots. Inari has developed two minimally invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for thrombectomy in the peripheral vessels and is used to treat patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on Inari's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and actual outcomes and results could differ materially due to a number of factors. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 and in its other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

INARI MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 25,392 $ 10,072 $ 52,345 $ 17,017 Cost of goods sold 3,487 1,331 6,193 2,262 Gross profit 21,905 8,741 46,152 14,755 Operating expenses Research and development 3,628 1,580 6,646 2,789 Selling, general and administrative 18,880 7,803 35,273 13,229 Total operating expenses 22,508 9,383 41,919 16,018 Income (loss) from operations (603 ) (642 ) 4,233 (1,263 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 146 24 201 48 Interest expense (463 ) (229 ) (809 ) (456 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,884 ) (118 ) (3,317 ) (242 ) Total other expenses (3,201 ) (323 ) (3,925 ) (650 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (3,804 ) $ (965 ) $ 308 $ (1,913 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.34 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, Basic 24,295,900 5,753,332 15,339,755 5,676,995 Diluted 24,295,900 5,753,332 47,362,292 5,676,995









INARI MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)