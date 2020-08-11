State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-20

For immediate release: August 11, 2020 (20-146)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Benton County

In June 2020 the secretary of health revoked the license of home care aide Alexandria Jean Davis (HM60589780). Davis was convicted of assault-domestic violence and resisting arrest in 2018. In 2019 Davis was also convicted of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Kittitas County

In June 2020 the Veterinary Board indefinitely suspended the veterinary technician credential of Stacy LeeAnn Rusin (AT60366938), who didn’t complete required continuing education.

Pierce County

In June 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Kailee K. Brewer (NC60588505). Brewer’s young daughter tested positive for controlled substances at a hospital after Brewer had dropped off at a babysitter’s home. She also failed to respond to department inquiries about the matter.

In June 2020 the Occupational Therapy Board agreed to suspend for at least three months the occupational therapy assistant credential of Julianna Pyle-Van-Hoof (OC00000437). Pyle-Van-Hoof, who accepted about $8,000 from a patient, didn’t return the money when asked to do so.

Snohomish County

In June 2020 the Veterinary Board entered an agreement with veterinarian Carol A. Schlaefer (VT00003220) that indefinitely suspends Schlaefer’s credential. Schlaefer didn’t complete required continuing education, but said she had.

Thurston County

In July 2020 the secretary of health suspended the license of emergency medical technician Lance D. Casto (ES01171386) for five years. In 2019 Casto was convicted of third-degree assault.

Yakima County

In June 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Llineli Lomeli Rangel (NC60615290) that indefinitely suspends her credential. The Department of Health received a complaint alleging that while working at an assisted living facility, Rangel accepted a $10,000 check and an uncirculated 1800 silver dollar from a patient, and had possession of the patient’s vehicle. Rangel didn’t respond to a department investigator’s request for a written explanation.

Out of State

Alaska: In July 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Barbara Dianne Hannah (NC60265922) for five years. Hannah took for her own use about $86,000 from the bank account of a person for whom she was an alternate for durable power of attorney. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Hannah financially exploited a vulnerable adult, placed Hannah on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Hannah can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Oregon: In July 2020 the Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Systems Program indefinitely suspended the paramedic credential of Ashley Nichole Stady, also known as Ashley Nichole Bement (ES60253357), who didn’t complete a required refresher course.

