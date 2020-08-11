Travis White Newport Beach Realtor Answers the Question: Is California Real Estate a Wise Investment With COVID?
NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travis White Newport Beach Realtor has watched the Covid-19 pandemic with the same mix of fear and confusion common to everybody else. However, he has also found that this time doesn't have to be agonizing or a total loss. Real estate in California remains an excellent investment opportunity for those who know how to approach this process with restraint and grace.
Travis White Newport Beach Realtor Examines These Strange Times
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit American shores and spread with savage rapidity, it became clear to Travis White Newport Beach Realtor that a few things were going to happen. A recession was likely – stocks were tumbling, and the economy was hit hard by lockdowns. However, Travis White Newport Beach Realtor also believed that real estate could stay a good investment.
This fact may seem hard for some to believe – the most recent recession of 2008 was fueled by issues with real estate, after all. However, Travis White Newport Beach Realtor understands that the stock market and the real estate market aren't always so connected. And he finds that the current environment remains strong despite the recession and the pandemic.
However, there are other things to worry about besides the recession. Travis White Newport Beach Realtor understands that the pandemic itself also causes a lot of concern for people and may make them assume that real estate is still not a good investment. That said, Travis White Newport Beach Realtor doesn't think that this is necessarily the case in the current California real estate market.
Why Travis White Newport Beach Realtor Thinks Real Estate is Strong
Real estate is usually not an incredibly volatile market, Travis White Newport Beach Realtor says, even during recessions and pandemics. As a result, it makes a reliable choice for those looking to invest and expand their financial portfolio. And there is substantial demand for real estate, no matter what the situation, so there is a big chance of success in the California market.
However, Travis White Newport Beach Realtor knows that this state has been hit very hard by Covid – Los Angeles, in particular, is suffering. It is crucial, he says, to avoid these areas because most people in them are going to want to stay at home and aren't likely to change their living situations just yet. Only buy property in LA, Travis White Newport Beach Realtor states, if you can rent it out.
In many ways, real estate investment during this time looks to a future when Covid-19 is under control. As a result, Travis White Newport Beach Realtor suggests investing in markets where there are jobs or are likely to return. Areas like San Francisco are rich with job opportunities, and investing here will make you good money, Travis White Newport Beach Realtor states.
