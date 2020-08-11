GF Hotels & Resorts Continues to Build its Leadership Team - Appoints Nick Bilotta to Vice President, Operations

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 90 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced the appointment of Nick Bilotta to Vice President, Operations. His addition to the team continues to strengthen its skilled leadership and is in stride with the company's journey to further increase its operations and enhance the wide range of hospitality management solutions it's able to provide its clients and properties.



Nick brings with him over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, along with two Bachelor of Arts degrees from Johnson and Wales University; one in Culinary Arts and Food Service Management, and a second degree in Hotel Management. Throughout his career, Nick gained extensive knowledge of the hospitality industry by working within several large Third-Party Management companies and Hotel Ownership Groups, serving in various high-level positions such as Senior Vice President of Hospitality, Vice President of Operations, and General Manager. Nick also spent 10 years as an Executive Chef before leaving the kitchen to gain experience in hotel operations. Following his pursuit in hotel operations, Nick has worked with several hotel brands, including Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, IHG, and Accor, in addition to various independent brands.

Nick most recently served as Senior Vice President of Hospitality for Hosting, where he oversaw the curation and development of two new independent brands in the home-sharing industry. He was also invited to sit on the Marriott Rooms Advisory Board for Marriott International while overseeing east coast operations as Senior Vice President with TPG Hotels and Resorts.

“Nick possesses a wide array of experience and knowledge within the hospitality industry, making him an invaluable asset to our Operations Team, ensuring GF's continued growth through his impact on hotel practices. We are fortunate to have such a well-rounded professional as a member of our GF Hotels & Resorts family,” stated John Rubino, Chief Operating Officer of GF Hotels & Resorts.

Nick was born and raised in New York and now resides in Florida with his wife Carla, son Kaden, and their beloved bulldog.

To learn more about Nick Bilotta’s appointment or GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Director, Business Development, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.

About GF Hotels & Resorts

GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia.

With approximately 90 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 23 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 32 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.

Media Contact: Lisa Drake

Director, Business Development

215.972.2235

DrakeL@GFHotels.com



