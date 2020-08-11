North Dakota Department of Commerce to begin accepting Economic Resiliency Grant applications Aug. 12

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced that the Economic Resiliency Grant (ERG) Program application process is scheduled to open Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. CDT. The ERG is a grant opportunity designed by Commerce to enhance revenue in both the immediate and long-term future by growing consumer confidence. The grant will provide funding to private companies operating in North Dakota for costs associated with the business improvements to reduce the spread of infection and instill consumer confidence in the marketplace. Eligible applicants may qualify to receive grant funding up to $50,000 per business and up to $100,000 per business with multiple locations for direct investments that help create a safe environment for both employees and consumers. “I am pleased to announce the opening of the Economic Resiliency Grant for North Dakota businesses on Wednesday,” Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said. “We look forward to assisting businesses in making infection-control improvements to inspire customers to return to the marketplace – safely. I encourage eligible businesses to pursue this opportunity to help create a resilient economy.” Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding will be approved if the application meets all criteria and funding is available. Additional information can be found at belegendary.link/ERG

