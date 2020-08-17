FON CORPORATE FINANCE, LLC ANNOUNCES FINRA APPROVAL AS LICENSED BROKER DEALER
Newly licensed broker dealer to deliver corporate advisory services including buy- and sell-side representation and debt & equity capital raises.MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason R. Frank, CEO of FON Corporate Finance, LLC (“FON CF”), announced today the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) approval as a licensed and regulated broker dealer. With a focus on the Aerospace, Defense & Government Industry (“ADG”), FON CF provides professional, strategic, and financial advisory services associated with Sell Side M&A Advisory, Buy Side M&A Support, Corporate Divestitures, Management, ESOP & Leveraged Buyouts, and Debt & Equity Recapitalizations. FON CF provides guidance for companies new to the capital markets, assists in finding additional capital sources, and facilitates capital structure improvement. The FON CF leadership team has experience with hundreds of prior ADG engagements, helping clients prepare for strategic initiatives such as: recapitalization, debt restructuring, business expansion, liquidity creation, sale of a business, ownership succession, and management transition.
“Becoming a registered broker dealer and FINRA member is an important milestone for us. FON CF is committed to maintaining the highest level of ethical standards while offering investment banking services to our customers”, said Frank.
FON CF focuses on small and middle-market companies headquartered in the U.S., as well as larger companies wishing to acquire, merge or divest divisions. FON CF prefers transactions ranging from $20 million to $250 million, but will consider transactions outside of this range. The Company draws upon the platform of advisory services currently being provided by the broader FON Advisors organization to the ADG market including: Investment Banking; Valuation Advisory; Management Consulting; and Investing.
The Company plans to be industry agnostic in the long-term, leveraging team experience in retail, consumer products, manufacturing, healthcare, business and professional services, financial services, automotive, energy, real estate, and technology.
Mr. Frank commented, “I have been in the investment banking world for many years. I can say with certainty that FON CF brings an entirely new dimension to corporate advisory services in the ADG industry, creating additional value for clients through specific expertise provided by the FON Advisors platform.”
Contact information is as follows:
Jason R. Frank
Chief Executive Officer
FON Corporate Finance, LLC
Phone: 312-481-6557
Mobile: 312-636-0674
jfrank@foncf.com
www.fonadvisors.com
Cameron Hamilton
Managing Director
FON Corporate Finance, LLC
Phone: 703-214-7009
Mobile: 703-795-8095
chamilton@foncf.com
ABOUT US: FON Corporate Finance is a middle-market investment bank providing objective strategic and financial advice to its broad array of clients. We specialize in providing M&A advice, private capital raising, and other financial advisory services to family-owned businesses, divisions of large corporate parents, and portfolio companies of private equity firms focused on the ADG industry. Our services are built on comprehensive industry knowledge, extensive transaction experience, senior-level attention to every client engagement, and a real-time understanding of industry-specific value drivers.
FON Corporate Finance LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and member of FINRA and SIPC. The information contained in this communication is not intended to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or a recommendation to purchase any security. Advice, suggestions or views presented in this communication are not necessarily those of FON Corporate Finance, LLC, nor do they warrant a complete or accurate statement. Investment banking or other services that would require registration as a broker-dealer with the SEC and membership in FINRA would be provided exclusively by FON Corporate Finance LLC. For more information, visit www.foncf.com.
