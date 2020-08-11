Mayor Bowser Announces Relaunch of DC Mortgage Assistance Program to Provide COVID-19 Relief

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) announced the relaunch of the DC Mortgage Assistance Program (DC MAP) to provide financial relief to District homeowners who have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Through DC MAP COVID-19, qualified borrowers can receive a loan of up to $5,000 monthly toward their mortgage for up to six months.

“We know that for many DC families, keeping up with their monthly mortgage payments has been a tremendous struggle during these unprecedented times,” said Mayor Bowser. “By repurposing this existing assistance program, we can provide homeowners with some peace of mind and help relieve some of the financial burden during this public health emergency.”

DC MAP was created in response to the federal government shutdown in 2018. DC MAP’s expanded qualifications will provide financial assistance to homeowners that are experiencing unanticipated financial hardship as a result of the sudden decrease or loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At DCHFA, we always stress the importance of helping District residents retain their status as homeowners. The agency created DC MAP to provide mortgage assistance during another unexpected economic time – the federal government shutdown in 2018,” said Christopher E. Donald, DCHFA Interim Executive Director. “DCHFA is committed to helping DC homeowners sustain during the COVD-19 pandemic.”

DC MAP COVID-19 Relief applicant qualifications are:

Must be borrower’s primary residence and must be located in the District of Columbia.

Must have been current as of the March 1, 2020 payment (prior to being affected by COVID-19).

Must be able to document income affected due to COVID-19.

Borrower must be the borrower on the home loan, not just a member of the household.

Must show proof that the borrower is not eligible for forbearance or other types of relief offered through the servicer and/or Hardest Hit Funds.

District homeowners seeking assistance should call 1-833-429-0537 to begin the application process. Questions regarding DC MAP COVID-19 Relief can be emailed to [email protected]