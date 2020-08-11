Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Resurfacing project on Hwy 59 and Hwy 19 begins Aug. 24 (Aug. 11, 2020)

Expect lane and shoulder closures

WILLMAR, Minn. – A resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 59 and Highway 19 will begin Monday, August 24, in Lyon and Yellow Medicine counties.

The project includes resurfacing 17 miles of U.S. Highway 59 from north of Lyon County Road 33 to south of Yellow Medicine County Road 3. It also includes resurfacing one mile of Highway 19 in Marshall from the junction of Highway 19/23 to just west of 280th Avenue. Crews anticipate starting on Highway 19; however, schedules are subject to change without notice.

No detour is required for this project. Travelers will encounter alternating lane and shoulder closures with flagging operations in place during construction. Drivers should plan for short delays.

Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface and extended pavement life. The project will cost $2.7 million and be complete by mid-September. Please note that the start and end dates could change due to unforeseeable circumstances, and that all traffic impacts may not be known at this time. The contractor is Duininck, Inc., of Prinsburg, Minn.

For more information, please visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy59hwy19resurface.

Watch for orange cones on this project

Travelers may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, heavy equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT asks drivers to: 

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
  • Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times 

For additional updates follow us on Facebook facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

