St. Albans Barracks/Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Threatening/Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 20A203492
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 8/10/2020 @ 0921 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 16 Village Drive Enosburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Robert Walker-Brazie
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh. VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 10th, 2020, Vermont State Police from the St. Albans Barracks received a report of two armed males at the Enosburgh Electric Company attempting to gain entry and being threatening. Troopers responded to the area and located Robert Walker-Brazie armed with a machete, and Andrew Harrison armed with a steel pry bar. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Robert Walker-Brazie for Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, and Unlawful Mischief. Andrew Harrison for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Threatening. Both were taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Walker-Brazie and Harrison were cited and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/11/20 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE
