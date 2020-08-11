Standlee Premium Western Forage Awarded U.S. Design Patent for Grab & Go® Package

/EIN News/ -- Kimberly, Idaho, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standee Premium Products, manufacturer of Standlee Premium Western Forage® products, recently was awarded a U.S. Design Patent (US D885,929 S) for their Grab & Go compressed bale packaging. Grab & Go compressed bales are 50 lb. double compressed and wrapped bales of premium quality Alfalfa, Timothy Grass, Orchard Grass, Alfalfa/Orchard Grass, or Straw. The compressed bale format helps maximize both transportation and storage space for Standlee, retailers, and their consumers.

“The innovation behind our Grab & Go packaging grew out of requests from our valued consumers. They were looking for an easier and cleaner way to transport our compressed bales from their favorite feed store to their barn or while on the road,” commented Dusty Standlee, President, and CEO of Standlee Premium Products. “We took this innovation a few steps further by adding a handle to make the bales easier to carry and wrapped them in opaque film to eliminate forage fade due to sun and light exposure before feeding,” continued Standlee.

Standlee retailers also appreciate the cleanliness and additional protection while the Grab & Go compressed bales are sold through their distribution centers and stores. Furthermore, store associates can stock these products without any mess to clean-up.

“The Grab & Go compressed bales have been a WIN for Standlee, a WIN for our valued retail partners, and a WIN for the animal owner. I am very proud of the Standlee Team who developed it,” concluded Standlee.

About Standlee Premium Products

Standlee Premium Products is a family-owned forage company located in Southern Idaho. Founded in 1981, Standlee grows and manufactures a wide variety of high-quality forage-based products including bales, cubes, and pellets under the Standlee Premium Western Forage® brand. Standlee also manufactures bedding for many animal species and loose forages for rabbits, guinea pigs, and other small companion animals. Standlee Premium Western Forage products are sold throughout the United States and the World. For more information, visit www.standleeforage.com.

Attachment

Jay Shansby Standlee Premium Western Forage 12083584108 jshansby@standleeforage.com