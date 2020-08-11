Allens Lane Bridge over SEPTA to Close Through Spring 2021 for Replacement Project in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Allens Lane Bridge will be closed and detoured for several months beginning next week under a project to replace the bridge that carries two lanes of traffic over SEPTA’s Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail Line in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

Beginning Monday, August 17, through Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Allens Lane will be closed and detoured 24/7 between South Cresheim Road and Rural Lane for bridge construction. During the closure, Allens Lane motorists will be directed to use Lincoln Drive, Wayne Avenue, Washington Avenue and Germantown Avenue. South Cresheim Road motorists will be detoured over Emlen Street.

Local traffic will be maintained up to the construction zone. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the closure by utilizing the pedestrian overpass at the train station.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Road-Con, Inc., of West Chester, Chester County is the general contractor on the $4.7 million project which is financed with 100 percent state funds. Construction on this project is expected to finish in spring 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

