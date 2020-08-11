Virtual Public Input Meeting available for proposed improvements to the Pipestem Creek Bridge on ND 30

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be available August 18th, 2020 on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on August 18th, 2020. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments for proposed structure improvements to the Pipestem Creek Bridge. The structure is located on North Dakota Highway 30, approximately 1/4 mile north of the US Highway 52 intersection. The project consists of replacing the existing bridge with a new structure and re-grading the bridge approach roadways.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the NDDOT.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by September 1st, 2020 to Travis Brossart, Bridge Division, 608 E. Blvd. Ave. Bismarck, ND 58505. Email tbrossart@nd.gov with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Travis Brossart at (701) 328-2529.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact the Paula Messmer, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.