All Sports Television Network Signs Multi-Year Internet Deal with Verizon

New network will utilize Verizon services to provide its feed to over-the-air television stations worldwide.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV – All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) announces that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Verizon Business Services. Under the agreement, Verizon will provide the network with high-speed Internet services. This gives ALL SPORTS the ability to deliver a high-definition, linear television broadcast signal to its affiliates throughout the United States, as well as to broadcasters in Asia, Europe and other regions of the world.

"Our primary goal is to assure that our affiliates are able to receive ALL SPORTS’ programming at the same level as if being delivered via satellite," stated ALL SPORTS President Roger Neal Smith. "After considering many program delivery alternatives, which included satellite up-links, we decided that Verizon will be able to provide us with the consistency and support we require. Whether we are sending our signal to a satellite or over the Internet, viewers expect a high quality, uninterrupted signal from their television broadcasters. I am confident that, with Verizon, we can meet those expectations."

About All Sports Television Network

The All Sports Television Network is a national sports network available on over-the-air television. Scheduled to launch September 2020, the network expects to initially reach 40 million households throughout the U.S., over the broadcast airwaves.

ALL SPORTS will feature national and international sporting events, which include football, baseball, basketball, tennis, softball, soccer, swimming, wrestling and volleyball. The network will also showcase sports-related movies and talk shows, as well as highlights from leagues, events and tournaments around the world.