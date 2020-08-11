YANGAROO Announces New Partnership With Sound Royalties, Offering Royalty Funding for YANGAROO Music Users

Collaboration Creates Pipeline for Record Labels and Artists To Explore Alternative Funding Solutions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. (TSX-V: YOO, OTC: YOOIF, the “Company”), the software leader in workflow management and media distribution solutions, today announced a new corporate relationship with Sound Royalties, a specialty finance company providing royalty-based financing to creatives in the music industry. YANGAROO’s secure digital distribution platform and comprehensive workflow solution enables artists and labels to have their music and video content delivered to radio stations and broadcast outlets such as MTV, VH1 and others across North America and beyond. The cloud-based service replaces the physical, satellite and closed network models used to provide audio and video content for commercial use.

Sound Royalties now appears on the YANGAROO website as a “Featured Destination,” offering royalty financing as an exclusive option for musical acts with major labels, indie labels and other creatives submitting their music to the site for broadcast consideration. This portal streamlines the process for creatives to request funding by Sound Royalties through YANGAROO’s platform.

"We're very pleased to provide our family of creators with quick and easy access to options for financing their art through a reputable partner with a successful track record such as Sound Royalties,” said Adam Hunt, Sr. VP, Entertainment, Yangaroo Inc. “This collaboration is part of a larger initiative to provide tools and services that help independent creators flourish."

Founded in 2014 by CEO Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties specializes in providing music creatives with access to future royalty income, changing the paradigm in royalty financing by never taking possession of an artist’s copyright under any circumstances. The company has worked and partnered with hundreds of creatives including GRAMMY nominees and winners Rich Robinson, Pitbull, DJ Khaled, Makeba Riddick, Wyclef Jean, Lil Wayne and others.

“Partnering with an established organization like YANGAROO allows us to expand our professional relationships and reach a larger part of the music community,” said Heiche. “The goal for both of our companies is to be a resource to creatives and assist them throughout their careers, with YANGAROO being a conduit for sharing and promoting content and Sound Royalties being a resource for financing.”

As a partner to the Recording Academy, Latin Recording Academy, Academy of Country Music and other organizations, YANGAROO is recognized as the exclusive content distribution and management platform for some of North America’s premier entertainment awards competitions including the GRAMMYs, Latin GRAMMYs, JUNO Awards and Golden Globes.

About Sound Royalties

Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects without ever taking ownership of their copyrights, allowing for pass-through income, and empowering creatives to choose from a variety of flexible pricing options. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to the tens of millions. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, SoundExchange and many more. Sound Royalties works with a wide range of music industry professionals, including GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com .

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is a software leader in work-flow management for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

