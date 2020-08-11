Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Immuneering to Present at Oppenheimer's Private Life Sciences Company Call Series

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation today announced the company’s participation in Oppenheimer’s Private Life Sciences Company Call Series taking place virtually August 17-19, 2020.

Immuneering co-founder and chief executive officer, Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., MBA, has been invited to present an overview of the company’s business, drug pipelines, Disease Cancelling Technology and partnering activities followed by a question and answer session.

Details regarding the company’s presentation are as follows:

Event: Oppenheimer’s Private Life Sciences Company Call Series
Date: Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering aims to systematically create highly effective medicines by applying proprietary bioinformatics to create and advance pipelines of novel compounds that cancel disease signals. Its current pipelines of drug candidates are in oncology (with an initial focus on novel ways to target the RAS/RAF/MEK pathway), neuroscience, and immuno-oncology. Utilizing its proprietary computational Disease Cancelling Technology, the company engineers pipelines of medicines that reverse a disease signal across many relevant genes. Immuneering’s technologies have proven exceptionally rapid and capital-efficient in creating its pipelines. Concurrent with its internal programs, the company provides unparalleled computational biology services to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Corporate Contact:
Rebecca Kusko, Ph.D.
Immuneering Corporation
617-500-8080
rkusko@immuneering.com

Media Contact:
Meredith Sosulski, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
929-469-3851
msosulski@lifescicomms.com

