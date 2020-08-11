Gov. Justice announces $20 million in paving projects across West Virginia

During today's event at NCWV Airport, Gov. Justice, WVDOT Secretary Byrd White, and Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston announced several new paving projects scheduled to take place over the next 45 days in North Central West Virginia. A total of $2.6 million in paving work will be completed within the West Virginia Division of Highways' District 4 counties of Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor.

In just the past 16 months, more than 300 miles of District 4 roadways have been paved. Additionally, more than 3,000 miles-worth of patching has been completed in District 4 in the same timeframe.

Gov. Justice added that, over the past year, the State has spent tens of millions of dollars on new maintenance vehicles and equipment, housed all across West Virginia, allowing Highways crews to fix more roads, faster than ever.

"We've already done an incredible amount of work. But, you know, as West Virginians, there's an incredible amount we can still do," Gov. Justice said. "No matter where you live, you're going to see orange cones and those orange cones are going to lead to new blacktop and a nicer ride."

The anticipated completion date for the new statewide paving projects is late September 2020.

"Gov. Justice's vision to make our roads better and his leadership in transportation infrastructure has not only allowed us to deliver on our goals for fixing the roads, but has also allowed Secretary White and myself to restructure and get out even more projects," Deputy Secretary Wriston said. "It’s been a tough year as we've also had to adjust to the challenges brought forth by COVID-19. But we are staying busier than ever for the people of West Virginia and we are committed to getting this work done safely and efficiently.”